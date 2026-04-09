Panthers Are Hosting Denzel Boston, But Should Not Draft Him For One Key Reason

According to reports, the Carolina Panthers are hosting Denzel Boston, a wide receiver prospect out of Washington, today. It is another top-30 visit being spent on offense, specifically on a pass-catcher. The Panthers are doing their due diligence.

The #Panthers are hosting @UW_Football WR Denzel Boston on a top 30 visit today, per @FieldYates. #KeepPounding



Boston (6’3 5/8”, 210 LBS) finished the 2025 season with 62 receptions, 881 yards & 11 TDs. He also had a 78-yard punt return TD.



He earned 2025 Third Team All-Big… pic.twitter.com/sVOLYCvNEK — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) April 9, 2026

Boston is considered by most to be a first-round prospect. He has been mocked to the Panthers before, and we covered him being a realistic target at 19 in the first round of the NFL draft. The Panthers seem to agree.

Boston is a good player. His NFL scouting report suggests he "will be a good starter" within the next couple of seasons, and Carolina could do worse than that for a WR3. His pro comparison is Puka Nacua, and if that's remotely accurate, the Panthers would be in great shape.

Boston's measurements are very similar to Tetairoa McMillan, whom the Panthers obviously know and love. There are plenty of reasons to like Boston. There's just one reason the Panthers should not be the team that takes him.

The Panthers don't need another big-bodied receiver

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) with the ball in the third quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Denzel Boston's probably going to make an NFL team very happy. He's obviously not on the same prospect level as Tetairoa McMillan, but if the size comparisons bear fruit, he will be a good NFL player.

He just shouldn't be on the Panthers. Having two McMillans would be amazing, but the Panthers already check that box. Archetypally, Boston is the exact sort of receiver the Panthers don't need any more of.

Here are the heights and weights of the top three Panthers WRs as well as Boston:

Denzel Boston: 6'4" and 212 pounds

Tetairoa McMillan: 6'5" and 212 pounds

Jalen Coker: 6'3" and 213 pounds

Xavier Legette: 6'3" and 227 pounds

Notice a theme? The Panthers like big-bodied receivers, and Bryce Young obviously does well with them. Both Coker and McMillan are excellent and have good chemistry with their quarterback, but at some point, it's overkill.

The Panthers have a chance to draft someone to supplant Legette, who's been underwhelming to put it extremely mildly. Why would they replace him with the same build of receiver? They can and should look at a different archetype.

Makai Lemon is 5'11" and 195 pounds. KC Concepcion is 5'11" and 196 pounds. Jordyn Tyson is 6'2" and 200 pounds, which might make him too similar as well. Either way, getting a smaller, less bulky receiver in the draft is wise.

Therefore, Boston, for as good a prospect as he is, should not be picked by the Panthers.