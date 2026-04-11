One year after allowing the most total yards, rushing yards, touchdown passes, and points in the league, the Carolina Panthers took a step in the right direction on the defensive side of the football in 2025. That improvement was one factor in the team winning three more games than it did in 2024 and aided the club in winning the NFC South for the first time since 2015.

Both the Eagles and the Panthers have a need at safety

Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verderame recently put together a trade-filled NFL mock draft. One of his proposed deals had the Philadelphia Eagles moving up from the 23rd overall selection to the 19th slot. The latter is owned by Dave Canales’s Carolina Panthers. Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman would throw in a third-round pick this year (No. 98) and the clubs would exchange first-round choices.

Sep 6, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) runs after Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick (16) during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Verderame then suggests that Nick Sirainni’s club would use the 19th overall pick on University of Oregon defender Dillon Thieneman. “After losing both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship in recent years, the Eagles are devoid at safety. Thieneman has a strong case as the top safety in this class after Downs and would be a nice fit alongside third-year corners Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell…”

Panthers’ defense could use a playmaker on the back end

It certainly makes sense if you are Philadelphia. However, you could make a case that Dave Canales’s team and Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit needs more help at the safety position than the Eagles. Yes, the Panthers brought back starter Nick Scott via a one-year contract. He ranked second on the team with 109 defensive stops, but added just one pick, one fumble recovery, and three passes defensed in his 17 starts.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) for a ten-yard loss during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Compare that to 2025 free-agent newcomer Tre’von Moehrig. The physical defender totaled 103 tackles (third on the team), as well as three sacks, seven quarterback hits, one interception and a pair of pass deflections.

In any case, a look at the Pro Football Focus’ rankings at safety from 2025 and Carolina’s primary trio of Moehrig, Scott and 2025 rookie Lathan Ransom were listed 54th, 55th, and 67th, respectively. There is certainly a need on the back end of Evero’s defense.

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

And speaking of PFF, their 2026 draft rankings at safety have Ohio State’s Caleb Downs (who figures as a Top 10 pick), Thieneman (who has been linked to the Panthers) and the University of Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as the top three prospects at the position, respectively.

Yes, the Panthers “only” have seven selections in this month’s draft, and adding a third-round selection is certainly very tempting. However, the feeling here is that Morgan should waste little time grabbing one of those talented prospects and resist the temptation of adding another selection and stick with that 19th overall pick.