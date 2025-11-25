Tre'von Moehrig's extracurriculars come back to bite Panthers at worst possible time

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a brutal, disappointing loss that honestly really crushes their 2025 playoff dreams. In order to stay above .500, they have to beat the Los Angeles Rams, arguably the NFL's best team, with the MVP favorite at QB.

The thin defense got thinned out on Monday night. Jaycee Horn has a concussion, as do Krys Barnes and Corey Thornton. They probably won't play this weekend. Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom have been out, and Claudin Cherilus went down on Monday.

Those losses can be stomached because, while terribly unfortunate and untimely, little can be done about injuries after 12 consecutive weeks of football. But what Tre'von Moehrig, who will also miss Sunday's contest, did is a little more inexcusable, and it really hurts the Panthers.

Tre'von Moehrig picked an awful time to get in trouble

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams have made mincemeat of the best NFL defenses this year. The Panthers, without their best defensive backs on the field, stand little to no chance.

Losing the concussed players is rough, but losing Moehrig because he punched Jajuan Jennings in the groin after a play during the Panthers' MNF loss is unfathomable. Moehrig has been good this year, and the safeties behind him are bad. They'll get thrown right into the fire now.

NFL is suspending Panthers S Tre’von Moehrig one game for striking 49ers WR Jauan Jennings in the groin area on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/kXWuzGbOwB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2025

Moehrig explained after the game that Jennings had been talking trash and getting under his skin all night long. "Really ain't nothing much to it, like I said, I'll take that one," Moehrig said to reporters. "He wanted to do a little dirty stuff, so... it wasn't even frustration."

Tre’von Moehrig said Jauan Jennings had been talking trash and pushed him in the back. pic.twitter.com/8jNJHye5Ta — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 25, 2025

Whatever Jennings did incited Moehrig to punch him away from the play while the Panthers were on the field for the final snaps. After the game, Jennings pushed Moehrig and incited a brawl, and now Moehrig has been suspended.

The Panthers face an absolute must-win on Sunday if they're to revive their playoff hopes. Without several starters on defense, Moehrig's loss is going to stand out as the one they could've avoided. Instead, the disadvantaged Panthers face an even more uphill battle.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers studs & duds from their humiliating MNF loss to the 49ers

Takeaways from Carolina Panthers’ sloppy loss to San Francisco

ESPN analyst shares glowing praise for Carolina Panthers offseason