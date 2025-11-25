Tre'von Moehrig's extracurriculars come back to bite Panthers at worst possible time
The Carolina Panthers are coming off a brutal, disappointing loss that honestly really crushes their 2025 playoff dreams. In order to stay above .500, they have to beat the Los Angeles Rams, arguably the NFL's best team, with the MVP favorite at QB.
The thin defense got thinned out on Monday night. Jaycee Horn has a concussion, as do Krys Barnes and Corey Thornton. They probably won't play this weekend. Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom have been out, and Claudin Cherilus went down on Monday.
Those losses can be stomached because, while terribly unfortunate and untimely, little can be done about injuries after 12 consecutive weeks of football. But what Tre'von Moehrig, who will also miss Sunday's contest, did is a little more inexcusable, and it really hurts the Panthers.
Tre'von Moehrig picked an awful time to get in trouble
Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams have made mincemeat of the best NFL defenses this year. The Panthers, without their best defensive backs on the field, stand little to no chance.
Losing the concussed players is rough, but losing Moehrig because he punched Jajuan Jennings in the groin after a play during the Panthers' MNF loss is unfathomable. Moehrig has been good this year, and the safeties behind him are bad. They'll get thrown right into the fire now.
Moehrig explained after the game that Jennings had been talking trash and getting under his skin all night long. "Really ain't nothing much to it, like I said, I'll take that one," Moehrig said to reporters. "He wanted to do a little dirty stuff, so... it wasn't even frustration."
Whatever Jennings did incited Moehrig to punch him away from the play while the Panthers were on the field for the final snaps. After the game, Jennings pushed Moehrig and incited a brawl, and now Moehrig has been suspended.
The Panthers face an absolute must-win on Sunday if they're to revive their playoff hopes. Without several starters on defense, Moehrig's loss is going to stand out as the one they could've avoided. Instead, the disadvantaged Panthers face an even more uphill battle.
