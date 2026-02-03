Panthers Mock Projects Surprising 2026 Draft Pick — Could It Signal a Big Move?

When you begin to run through many of the different scenarios that could play out in the 2026 NFL Draft for the Carolina Panthers, you'll likely land on an edge rusher, linebacker, interior defensive lineman, or perhaps more help at corner being the selection when Dan Morgan turns in the card for the 19th overall pick.

An interior offensive lineman, though? I'll admit, it never really crossed my mind. ESPN NFL draft expert Matt Miller sees it as a possibility, projecting Oregon's Olaivavega Ioane to Carolina in his recent mock.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

"The Panthers took a huge jump in 2025, winning the NFC South and seeing more glimpses of quarterback Bryce Young playing up to his former No. 1 pick status. With the Panthers set to pick up Young's fifth-year option, they can use this pick to continue to build around him and give him support. Ioane is the best interior lineman in the class, with elite power in the run game and patience in pass protection. The savvy left guard allowed just two pressures and no sacks in 11 games last season. Teams looking for a power anchor in the passing game will love what Ioane brings. He's a starter from day one and boasts Pro Bowl talent."

Does it make sense?

With the way the roster is currently constructed, no. Damien Lewis is your starting left guard and is under contract through the end of the 2027 season. There is, however, an out in his contract, so releasing him would free up some cap space, giving the Panthers $20.3M to work with, according to Spotrac.

Lewis has played extremely well in his two seasons with the Panthers, and a well-rounded piece at that. In 2025, he finished with the 4th-best pass pro grade (79.3) and 16th in run blocking (75.2). To move on from him and instill that trust into a rookie who hasn't played a snap in the NFL is quite the leap of faith.

What could this mean, though?

For the Panthers to add an elite pass rusher or a proven, high-caliber linebacker, they have no choice but to free up some money. This could be one way of doing so. Ioane, as Miller mentioned, is regarded as the best interior lineman in the draft, and for good reason. If the Panthers feel that he can come right in and produce, then yeah, it's certainly worth parting ways with Lewis and landing a big fish to help get after the quarterback.

