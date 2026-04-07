Panthers Urged to Repeat Failed Draft Strategy From Last 2 NFL Drafts

The Carolina Panthers will almost certainly pick players who aren't NFL-ready yet in the draft. They did it with defensive tackle Cam'ron Jackson last year. He was meant to be a developmental pick, and more will follow this year.

If/when the Panthers do go down that road, one draft analyst is urging the team to consider a developmental tight end in the later rounds. The only problem is that the Panthers have done that two years in a row.

Panthers urged to try developing Marlin Klein despite having two developmental TEs

Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) looks on before the game | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If the Panthers are going to take a player in the NFL draft who isn't yet NFL-ready, they should probably do it at a position of strength like offensive tackle, running back, cornerback, or even interior defensive line.

Tight end is the furthest thing from that. If the Panthers draft a tight end, it really needs to be Kenyon Sadiq in the first round. Otherwise, they're just repeating 2024 and 2025 picks without seeing them through.

NFL Draft On SI analyst Justin Melo believes Marlin Klein is a smart developmental pick for the Panthers. He's the 16th-best tight end and 179th-best prospect in ESPN's rankings.

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein is a Cologne, Germany native. Midway through his flight to America to pursue his dream of playing professional football, he realized he didn't speak any English and couldn't properly communicate with his teammates and coaches," Melo wrote.

The analyst continued, "He's developed into a legitimate prospect since. Dave Canales' offense feels like an excellent fit for his two-way skill set, and the Carolina Panthers have a hole at tight end."

The Panthers certainly do have a hole at tight end, but it's not because they don't have tight ends. They drafted Ja'Tavion Sanders in the fourth round in 2024. He hasn't worked out yet, but he's flashed and is only 23.

Mitchell Evans was picked in the fifth round in 2025. He had solid PFF grades as a rookie and is still only 23. If the Panthers are going to be developing a tight end, it ought to be one of the players already on the roster.

Carolina Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans (84) runs on the field before the game | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Spending a sixth-round pick on Klein wouldn't be the end of the world since the Panthers are probably not going to find much in that range, but that would give them way too many tight ends.

They have Sanders, Evans, a couple of special teamer tight ends, and Tommy Tremble. Cutting Tremble makes sense, but that still leaves the Panthers with three developing tight ends for their offense.

That's not an ideal situation to be in, and given that none of the three seem ready to make a big leap, it's probably best to avoid adding Klein to the inexperienced and ineffective tight end room.