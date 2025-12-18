Panthers snag Xavier Legette replacement in PFF 2026 mock draft

The Carolina Panthers picked Xavier Legette after trading back into the first round in 2024. He did very little in his rookie season, prompting the Panthers to grab Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth pick in 2025.

Legette has still failed to make a big impact, and the wide receiver room is suffering a bit because of that. So to remedy that, PFF predicts that Carolina will go back to the well a third time in this upcoming draft.

PFF mock draft gives Bryce Young another key weapon

The Panthers would pick 16th if the season ended today. Even if they struggle the rest of the way, they won't be picking in the top 10.

If they make the playoffs, they likely won't move into the 20s, so this prediction is probably going to end up being accurate.

With that pick, PFF analyst Max Chadwick believes the Panthers will select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, giving them three first-round receivers in a row.

"The Panthers continue to build around Bryce Young, pairing last year’s top X-receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the best slot receiver in the class, Makai Lemon," Chadwick wrote.

"The Biletnikoff Award winner leads all FBS wideouts with a 90.7 PFF grade and paces the Power Four with 1,156 receiving yards," the analyst concluded.

In doing so, the Panthers passed on:

LB Sonny Styles

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

CB Keionte Scott

LB Trey Moore

CB Aveion Terrell

EDGE Cashius Howell

Those might all be more important than wide receiver, but this is the situation the Panthers found themselves in in 2025. They could've drafted any one of the "more important" positions at eight overall, grabbing one of the following:

TE Colston Loveland

EDGE Mykel Williams

IDL Kenneth Grant

EDGE Jalon Walker

IDL Walter Nolen

CB Jahdae Barron

EDGE James Pearce

S Malaki Starks

LB Jihaad Campbell

LB Carson Schwesinger

Any one of those positions was a bigger need, but McMillan has arguably been the best rookie in football. So if the Panthers find themselves here again, they might really get the better prospect at WR than filling a perceived hole.

And if they do, Xavier Legette's time will run short. He's not a slot receiver like Lemon, but he is not remotely better than Jalen Coker.

The Panthers may have to get creative, but in this scenario, they would absolutely use McMillan, Coker, and Lemon before Legette, thereby pushing him further down the depth chart.

