NFL insider weirdly slanders Bryce Young while propping Tetairoa McMillan up

As of now, the Rookie of the Year award seems to be Tetairoa McMillan's to lose, but he has to reverse the recent cold streak. The Carolina Panthers WR has two touchdowns, but just five total catches for 103 yards in the last three games.

Still, he's among the best candidates for the award, and he's once again ranked at the top of Sports Illustrated analyst Matt Verderame's rookie list.

But in highlighting why McMillan should be the Rookie of the Year, Verderame took a weird shot at the guy making it all possible: Bryce Young.

Tetairoa McMillan's Rookie of the Year case isn't hampered by Bryce Young

According to Matt Verderame, Bryce Young isn't helping Tetairoa McMillan much this year. The wide receiver is dealing with bad QB play and still succeeding, hence the Rookie of the Year award.

"Nobody is doing more with less than McMillan, who should be the Offensive Rookie of the Year," Verderame wrote. "He should earn that honor if Carolina goes to the playoffs, considering the Panthers have a low-end starting quarterback in Bryce Young and not another receiver with 350 yards on the team."

Of course, Young is the one going to McMillan more often than any of his other wide receivers. Sure, McMillan is the best of the bunch by far, but every read isn't for McMillan.

Additionally, this fails to ignore all the drops McMillan's had, costing himself yards and touchdowns. He's credited with seven drops, but there are more he absolutely should've caught, including a potential TD last week.

Neither Young nor McMillan is perfect, but to say that the wide receiver is succeeding only in spite of his quarterback is an unfair shot. Young hasn't played perfectly every week, but he's had a pretty solid season.

Both these players have contributed to the success McMillan's enjoying, and there's no need to slander one to prop up the other.

McMillan should be the Rookie of the Year because he's the best, not because his quarterback is supposedly terrible. That's not really accurate or fair, nor is placing a playoff berth qualifier on his awards chances.

