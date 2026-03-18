5 Panthers Veterans in Danger of Losing Their Jobs to Rookies

The Carolina Panthers have a starting lineup set now after the first week of free agency, and it's not half bad. They've shored up their biggest holes and brought back players to fill remaining voids.

Before the draft happens, several players are projected as starters. But once the draft occurs, some of those early-round prospects will undoubtedly push some veterans to the bench. Here are five players who are on the chopping block, so to speak.

Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) runs on to the field before the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's highly unlikely that the Panthers will draft another wide receiver, but sometimes, the board just falls that way. If Jordyn Tyson falls to 19, the Panthers would have a hard time passing on him. If Zachariah Branch falls to 51, the same could happen again.

Dan Morgan said he wasn't ruling out taking the best player regardless of position. If the Panthers do snag another wide receiver, Xavier Legette is done for. He'll be moved down to WR4 or perhaps WR5 depending on John Metchie.

Nick Scott

One could argue that safety is now the Panthers' biggest need, even after re-signing Nick Scott. It won't be the end of the world if Scott starts again, but that's a spot that can be easily upgraded.

After the first wave of free agency, plenty of mock drafts are predicting that the Panthers will snag a safety early on. If and when they do, Scott's likely going to be relegated to the bench as a reserve defensive back.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

The Panthers have essentially filled all the biggest holes, potentially clearing the path for them to take Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq with the 19th pick. Some mock drafts have predicted this, and some did before free agency.

If the Panthers take Sadiq, he will easily start over Ja'Tavion Sanders. If the Panthers do not take Sadiq in the first round, it is highly unlikely that they take another mid-round tight end for the third consecutive year, so Sanders would be safe.

Tershawn Wharton

It feels wrong to suggest one of last offseason's premier additions will be benched this year, but it's certainly possible. Tershawn Wharton was just not very good last season. He also struggled to stay healthy.

If the Panthers do draft an interior defender like Caleb Banks or Peter Woods in the first round, which plenty of experts have predicted, then Wharton feels like the odd man out. Bobby Brown, the nose tackle, could be relegated, but he was arguably better than Wharton.

Trevin Wallace

Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) reacts in the first quarter | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The signing of Devin Lloyd doesn't preclude the Panthers from taking a linebacker with one of their first three picks (although at 19, it feels unlikely). The position is still not terribly deep, as Trevin Wallace, the other ILB, has been lackluster and injury-prone.

If the Panthers dip into the deep linebacker class in the draft, then Wallace may end up on the bench. Josiah Trotter, Jacob Rodriguez, Anthony Hill, Deonte Lawson, and others feel like they could replace Wallace.