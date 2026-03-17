Carolina Panthers Come in Just Shy of Perfection in PFF Free Agency Grades

The NFL offseason continues. While the player moves have slowed down, there are still a lot of deals to be made.

Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has taken a look at each team’s “major” free-agent signings and not only assigned each transaction a grade but gave out one for the team’s effort as well. When it comes to Dave Canales’s defending division champions, general manager Dan Morgan’s work to date adds up to a A-minus for the Carolina Panthers.

McGuinness’s focused on three players in terms of the Panthers’ major signings. The “deal” grade is based on whether the team made a “smart investment” or “overpaid” via PFF’s projected contract for the player.

Onward. The Panthers inked much-needed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal (below average), linebacker Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million contract (good), and center Luke Fortner to a one-year deal that could be worth up to a reported $4.75 million (above average).

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Panthers added a proven pass-rusher in Jaelan Phillips

The Panthers have totaled a combined 89 sacks since 2023, the worst in the league, so getting a prove pass rusher was a priority. “This deal grade could change depending on the guarantees,” explained McGuinness, “but the contract is a big risk for the Panthers, given how much time Phillips has missed in his career because of injuries. At his best, he can be a top-15 to top-20 edge defender in the NFL. He ranked tied for 26th in PFF overall grade at the position last year but played fewer than 500 snaps in each of the previous two years.”

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pro Bowl LB Devin Lloyd was a bargain pickup

Lloyd is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in which he came up six of the Jaguars’ 31 regular-season takeaways (and 1 more in the playoffs). “After two years as a good linebacker,” said McGuinness, “Lloyd became one of the game’s best in 2025 by producing an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade and a 78.9 PFF coverage mark. Carolina lands a much-needed playmaker over the middle after placing 29th in PFF overall grade at linebacker, and to add Lloyd below market projection is terrific.”

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) looks to pass as center Luke Fortner (79) blocks in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Carolina may have gotten a super steal in Luke Fortner

With the departure of Cade Mays to the Lions, Morgan found a proven center who spent 2025 in the NFC South. “Fortner is coming off the best season of his career to date, earning a 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing just 11 pressures from 442 pass-blocking snaps. He also set a career high with a 65.3 PFF run-blocking grade and could step in and start in the middle of the Panthers’ offensive line.”

The three aforementioned moves may very well add up to huge things for Canales’s club.