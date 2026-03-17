Carolina Panthers Come in Just Shy of Perfection in PFF Free Agency Grades
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The NFL offseason continues. While the player moves have slowed down, there are still a lot of deals to be made.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has taken a look at each team’s “major” free-agent signings and not only assigned each transaction a grade but gave out one for the team’s effort as well. When it comes to Dave Canales’s defending division champions, general manager Dan Morgan’s work to date adds up to a A-minus for the Carolina Panthers.
McGuinness’s focused on three players in terms of the Panthers’ major signings. The “deal” grade is based on whether the team made a “smart investment” or “overpaid” via PFF’s projected contract for the player.
Onward. The Panthers inked much-needed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a four-year, $120 million deal (below average), linebacker Devin Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million contract (good), and center Luke Fortner to a one-year deal that could be worth up to a reported $4.75 million (above average).
Panthers added a proven pass-rusher in Jaelan Phillips
The Panthers have totaled a combined 89 sacks since 2023, the worst in the league, so getting a prove pass rusher was a priority. “This deal grade could change depending on the guarantees,” explained McGuinness, “but the contract is a big risk for the Panthers, given how much time Phillips has missed in his career because of injuries. At his best, he can be a top-15 to top-20 edge defender in the NFL. He ranked tied for 26th in PFF overall grade at the position last year but played fewer than 500 snaps in each of the previous two years.”
Pro Bowl LB Devin Lloyd was a bargain pickup
Lloyd is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign in which he came up six of the Jaguars’ 31 regular-season takeaways (and 1 more in the playoffs). “After two years as a good linebacker,” said McGuinness, “Lloyd became one of the game’s best in 2025 by producing an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade and a 78.9 PFF coverage mark. Carolina lands a much-needed playmaker over the middle after placing 29th in PFF overall grade at linebacker, and to add Lloyd below market projection is terrific.”
Carolina may have gotten a super steal in Luke Fortner
With the departure of Cade Mays to the Lions, Morgan found a proven center who spent 2025 in the NFC South. “Fortner is coming off the best season of his career to date, earning a 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing just 11 pressures from 442 pass-blocking snaps. He also set a career high with a 65.3 PFF run-blocking grade and could step in and start in the middle of the Panthers’ offensive line.”
The three aforementioned moves may very well add up to huge things for Canales’s club.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.