Who Do the Carolina Panthers Take in a 2025 NFL Re-Draft?

I'm not sure many folks expected the Carolina Panthers to take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick in last year's draft, if anyone at all.

While it was known that Carolina lacked a true No. 1 threat, they, at the time, were also facing an uncertain future with right tackle Taylor Moton, and could have used another building block on the defensive side of the ball.

Looking back on it, Dan Morgan 100% made the right call. Panthers insider David Newton agrees by still taking McMillan in ESPN's 2025 redraft.

"As much as the Panthers still need an elite pass rusher, McMillan has been vital as quarterback Bryce Young's No. 1 receiver," Newton wrote. "With McMillan, the Panthers had the firepower to keep pace with opponents offensively and make comebacks (see: Young's six fourth-quarter/OT victories) that they didn't have the year before."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the redraft, the players taken ahead of McMillan were: QB Cam Ward (Titans), QB Tyler Shough (Browns), QB Jaxson Dart (Giants), OT Will Campbell (Patriots), WR/CB Travis Hunter (Jaguars), OT Armand Membou (Raiders), and EDGE Abdul Carter (Jets).

This left options like OT Kelvin Banks Jr., TE Colston Loveland, WR Emeka Egbuka, EDGE Mykel Williams, DT Kenneth Grant, TE Tyler Warren, EDGE Jalon Walker, DT Walter Nolen III, EDGE James Pearce Jr., EDGE Shemar Stewart, and S Malaki Starks on the table, alongside McMillan.

That's a good batch of players to pick from. Remember, there was some chatter about the Panthers mostly liking Nolen, Starks, Walker, but Penn State tight end Tyler Warren became a popular mock draft pick, although it wasn't as big of a need.

Really, the only argument you could make is for Egbuka. Guys like Loveland, Starks, and Banks were good, but none rival the production that McMillan delivered. He shored up a major position of need that the Panthers have been trying to fill since trading away DJ Moore and may have even extended Bryce Young's opportunity in Carolina.

The rookie receiver caught 70 passes on 122 targets for 1,114 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

