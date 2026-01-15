With the Carolina Panthers now shifting into the offseason, the draft will be pivotal in adding pieces to the roster to make another playoff push next season.

Offensively, Carolina made real strides this season, drafting Tetairoa McMillian, who’s the #1 receiver in Carolina long term, the ascent of Jalen Coker, and the dominance Rico Dowdle showed on multiple occasions.

Carolina will identify their defensive needs through free agency this offseason. With the draft only 98 days away, it’s time to examine other roster gaps.

The offense is developing a solid foundation beyond the quarterback, but a major hole remains: tight end. It takes a special talent for a tight end to warrant first-round consideration, and there’s one in this year’s class that has that talent.

That tight end would be Oregon’s Keyon Sadiq, the junior who announced his declaration to the NFL draft on January 13th after the Ducks’ season ended in brutal fashion at the hands of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Sadiq is a freak of nature on the field and can carry a heavy load on offense for whatever team he ends up on. Sadiq is 6’3, 245 lbs., and has the athleticism of a receiver. He’s bound to test extremely well at the combine.

Sadiq isn’t an ordinary tight end; he’s someone who can have an offense built around him. During his time at Oregon, he recorded 80 catches for 892 yards and caught 11 touchdown passes.

Eight of those career touchdowns came in this past season. Sadiq isn’t just a typical receiving tight end, though; his strength and physicality help him as he's a willing blocker both in the run and pass game.

Kenyon Sadiq 6 REC, 72 YDS, 2 TDs vs USC Today.



Insane athlete.pic.twitter.com/nvvx2HBo50 https://t.co/y1wPa69ivt — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 23, 2025

It's difficult to give a player comparison to a player like Kenyon Sadiq, who is so unique for the position, but there are comps that fit. He's physical but has exceptional route running, much like Mark Andrews.

Andrews, coming out of Oklahoma, was an elite prospect due to many of the same attributes Sadiq carries. The versatility is where the two are most similar, being able to excel in many different concepts on offense.

This could also open things up even more for Bryce Young, who made strides this season but still has more improvement to make, giving Young a safety net that can be reliable on third down and even create explosive plays, which could make the Panthers’ pass game very difficult to scheme against for opposing defenses.

Adding another layer to the offense and bringing in another alpha talent to complement Tetairoa McMillian and the rest of this Panthers offense.

