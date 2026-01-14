Carolina Panthers have clear, pressing needs, and they're all on defense

The subject was the now-reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers. The team heads into the 2026 offseason off its first division title since 2015. Dave Canales’s club came up short in the wild card round in a wild 34-31 setback to the visiting Los Angeles Rams.

Looking ahead, Dan Pizutta of Yahoo! Sports previewed the Panthers’ offseason and one subject was the club’s positional need(s). Pizutta’s focus clearly on the defensive side of the ball and pointed to linebacker, edge rusher, and slot corner.

“The Panthers ranked 31st in pressure rate and 32nd in quarterback hits,” explained Pizutta. “Carolina took multiple swings at pass rushers in the draft and there were flashes from second-round pick Nic Scourton, but there was little impact on the edge elsewhere on the roster.”

Carolina finished with 30 sacks this season, tied for the third-fewest in the league. In 2024, the Panthers totaled only 32 quarterback traps, also tied for the third-fewest in the NFL. One year earlier, Carolina came up with a league-low 27 sacks.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

But wait, there’s more. “Carolina ranked 30th in DVOA against tight ends and 28th against passes to the short middle of the field,” added Pizutta. “Those were two places where the lack of depth and coverage ability at linebacker was exposed. Christian Rozeboom ranked 86th among 96 linebackers in yards allowed per coverage snap.”

“The Panthers played the fourth-highest rate of dime defense,” said Pizutta, “but didn’t necessarily have the defensive backs to play that way. While the defense had impressive play from outside corners, Carolina was picked apart in the slot. On slot targets, the Panthers ranked 31st in EPA per play allowed.”

In 2024, Carolina set a new NFL record for points allowed in a season (534). They gave up the most total yards and rushing yards, and also surrendered a league-high 35 TD passes. That latter number dropped to 20 in 2025, and Ejiro Evero’s unit certainly made some strides. Then again, things couldn’t have gotten much worse a year ago.

