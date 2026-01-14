Panthers to take “patient” approach to free agency, what positions are top priority?

When speaking to the media on Tuesday, general manager Dan Morgan was asked about his approach to this offseason, specifically how the Carolina Panthers will handle free agency. Morgan stated, “We’re still going to be patient, we’re not going to be reckless, but we are going to attack our needs.”

Dan Morgan emphasized and implied at the end of his answer that they will be aggressive while remaining patient. While the Panthers made strides this season and made the playoffs, they still had a losing record, and there's a good chance a losing record won't be enough to make the playoffs going forward in a division that feels as wide open as ever.

With the Panthers being middle-of-the-road in the NFL, 15th in scoring defense and 16th in total defense, that side of the ball should be the top priority; it’s what gave out in the final drive of the home playoff loss against the LA Rams just this past weekend. The only question is, what positions are needed most?

Edge Rusher should certainly be at the top of the list for Carolina; the Panthers ranked 31st in the NFL in pressure rating this past season, which was second worst in the NFL in creating pressure, which won’t get the Panthers anywhere, no matter how much Bryce Young and this offense improve. With that, the Panthers were 30th in the league in total sacks.

Whether it’s a splash signing like a Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals, or just other signings at the EDGE position that don’t break the bank and bring some depth, that must be priority number one for Carolina.

Linebacker is another position in which the Panthers could use reinforcements. This is a position where Carolina will most definitely make multiple signings to address depth needs. This is a position where fans shouldn’t be shocked if there are two new starters lining up as inside linebackers next season.

The center position may look different for Carolina at the start of the 2026 NFL season, since starters Cade Mays and Austin Corbett are both unrestricted free agents. Improving and maintaining continuity on the offensive line is crucial to Bryce Young's development. If Mays and Corbett depart, this will be a top priority for Carolina.

As GM Dan Morgan eluded to, don’t expect Carolina to make the big swing in free agency right away; this will be a slow burn for the Panthers’ front office, and they have all the cap space to create a playoff-caliber roster going into 2026.

