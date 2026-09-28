Grading Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Disappointing Loss to Browns

The Carolina Panthers put out their worst effort of the young 2026 season in Week 3, losing to the Cleveland Browns 21-18 on the road. The offense was by far the weakest of the season, scoring just 18 points and totaling 360 yards on the day.

Carolina's offense up to this point was filled with explosive plays and an awesome vertical passing game that just wasn't there today. QB Bryce Young was up and down, but he wasn't seeing any help from Carolina's run game, didn't help, posting just 91 yards on Sunday.

That said, Young did what he could in a game filled with adversity.

Bryce Young Wasn't the Biggest Issue

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In the game, Bryce Young threw for 26 completions on 46 attempts, 291 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. Young's worst game of the season so far, but it's not a disaster game by any means, there were two major factors that played into Young's performance

The offensive line didn't do Bryce Young any favors today; they constantly pressured him, forcing him to scramble out of the pocket to make plays.

In the first half alone, Young was pressured on 66% of dropbacks; that's inexcusable, no matter how bad the offensive line is or who is in and out of the lineup.

For the entire game, Young was pressured on 64% of dropbacks. For context, Young was pressured on 39% of dropbacks in his rookie season.

The next biggest factor was Young's slight ankle injury, which briefly sidelined him. Young played through it and still managed to lead what should've been the game-winning drive. Defense wasn't an issue overall, but they didn't do their job when it mattered most.

After Young led the Panthers to a touchdown with 4:25 remaining in the game, finishing the drive with an 8-yard touchdown pass to John Metchie III.

After taking an 18-13 lead with under five minutes to play, Carolina's defense gave it back. The Browns responded with an 8-play, 65-yard drive ending in a score,

Young had some mishaps, especially one overthrow in which Jalen Coker got behind the defense, and Young threw it 10 yards too far. Thats likely a walk-in touchdown if Young throws that ball with accuracy.

FInal Grade for Bryce Young against the Cleveland Browns

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No, the performance wasn't great; Young and the offense didn't make enough explosive plays. However, if Young's worst performance is going to be throwing for 291 yards, then Carolina's in for a stellar passing season.

The interception at the end of the game sealed the win for Cleveland. The ball got tipped at the line of scrimmage, which is both on Young and the offensive line.

There are still clear signs of improvement. Young never had any disaster moments in this game and handled an immense amount of pressure about as well as a QB can.

Final grade - C+