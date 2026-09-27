Jalen Coker, Jaycee Horn and More Panthers Injury Updates After Week 3 Loss

The Carolina Panthers entered the Week 3 contest against the Cleveland Browns shorthanded at wide receiver, and they left down another.

That's because wide receiver Jalen Coker exited the game early, but not because of the ankle injury he has been dealing with, but rather a quadriceps injury.

That's troubling because Coker has dealt with quadriceps injuries on multiple occasions during his career, so it's a "here we go again" situation for the third-year wideout.

Coker wasn't the only one who got hurt, though, as cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson both exited early, also. Like Coker, Horn has a quadriceps injury, and Jackson has a groin issue.

Jalen Coker, Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson injury updates

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) makes a catch during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, head coach Dave Canales revealed that Horn had the most serious of the injuries on Sunday and he was "nowhere close" to returning to the game, according to The Athletic's Joe Person.

That's troubling to hear about Horn and suggests this could lead to him missing time. That has not been confirmed yet, though.

Canales didn't have anything else to offer on Coker and Jackson, so we'll have to wait and see what comes up in test results on Monday.

While that wasn't much of an update from Canales, Coker gave an some optimistic news on his injury.

Jalen Coker offers injury update

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coker spoke to reporters after the game and revealed he isn't sure exactly how serious his injury is, but he doesn't believe it's too serious.

"No, I don't have any idea," Coker said, per Joe Person. "Not bad. Not like anything crazy."

Coker also expressed his disappointment that he wasn't able to finish out the game and help his team.

"Injury prevention, whatever, being hurt isn't fun. I want to be out there to help the team win," he said.

Major depth concerns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles with the ball defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying the Panthers can ill-afford to see one, two or all three of Horn, Coker and Jackson miss time.

At wide receiver, the Panthers only have Tetairoa McMillan, John Metchie and Brycen Tremayne as their healthy wide receivers on the roster. Xavier Legette wasn't able to play in Week 3 after suffering a knee injury last week.

The Panthers also have Casey Washington, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Ja'Seem Reed and David Moore on the practice squad, but none of those players can do what Coker can on a football field.

At cornerback, the Panthers will be in an even more precarious spot if both Jackson and Horn miss time.

Carolina's 53-man roster options behind those two are rookie Will Lee, Chau Smith-Wade and Akayleb Evans. Then, there's also Zion Childress, Corey Thornton and DeVonta Smith on the practice squad.

Talk about a potentially disastrous situation ahead of a game versus the Detroit Lions in Week 4.