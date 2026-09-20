Grading Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Impressive Win Over Falcons

Bryce Young entered Sunday coming off one of the best statistical performances of his career. However, after Carolina gave up 59 points and lost by 22, what Young did against Chicago was almost completely overshadowed.

This week there was no loss to take the attention away from him.

Young didn't put up the 361 passing yards he had in Week 1, but he didn't need to. He finished 23-of-36 for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions as Carolina picked up its first win of the season with a 34-3 victory over Atlanta.

For the second straight week, Young looked confident and in control of the offense. Now the question isn't whether he played well against Atlanta. It's just how high a grade his performance deserves.

Bryce Young's Final Grade: A

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young put together another impressive performance Sunday. He threw for 287 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. While his performance last week was statistically better, this week he showed he could spread the ball around and get everyone involved.

Young commanded the pocket and looked like the field general Carolina needs him to be. His confidence was on full display, and for most of the afternoon he looked comfortable with whatever Atlanta was showing him. There were a few throws I'm sure he would love to have back, but you're going to have that in almost every game.

One thing that stood out to me was that Young didn't try to force things. If something wasn't there downfield, he was willing to check it down and move on to the next play. He didn't turn the ball over and never really gave Atlanta an opportunity to change the momentum of the game.

He also got plenty of people involved. Tetairoa McMillan finished with 101 receiving yards, Jalen Coker caught eight passes, and Xavier Legette had a 55-yard reception. Darren Waller also caught two of Young's three touchdown passes.

Through two games, Young now has 648 passing yards and six touchdowns. I'm not going to get carried away after two games, but it is becoming harder to ignore how well he is playing.

I can't give him an A+ because there were still a few throws he would probably like to have back. However, if you give me 287 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 31-point road win against a division opponent, I'm giving that performance an A every time.

Last week, Young played well, and it got lost in everything that went wrong around him. This week, everybody got a chance to notice.