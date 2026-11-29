In 10 games, the Carolina Panthers have already been through so much in this 2026 season. Most notably, the Panthers fired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero after their Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The loss against the Packers was the nail in the coffin, but the beginning of the end was the Week 7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Carolina surrendered 43 points and 258 rushing yards to Tampa Bay and made no adjustments, even as the Buccaneers kept running the ball down the Panthers' throats.

That was rock bottom of Carolina's season, and now the Panthers head down to Tampa, seeking redemption against the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Tampa Bay's pass offense is still bad; in fact, it's the worst in the NFL entering Week 12, ranking 32nd. Carolina should be able to keep this game closer than Week 7's, but only if the defense has really improved.

Flashes of Improvement Are There

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It's hard to say theres clear, concrete improvement with such a small sample size. The Panthers have played three games with Wash as the interim DC, and in two of those games, Carolina's defense played well.

Against the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints, Carolina's run defense looked much improved, surrendering just 131 total rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry. However, there is more context to those games.

Instead of running the ball well, Denver took advantage of a thin Carolina secondary, with Bo Nix completing 25 of 37 passes. Carolina was flagged for five pass interference penalties, four of which were accepted.

Issues like that aren't on Wash. Carolina was down by four corners and had no choice but to put inexperienced players on the field.

Against the Saints, Carolina was great on defense, especially against the run. New Orleans managed just 49 rushing yards in the game. That said, the Saints rank 28th in rushing offense in the NFL; they haven't been able to run the ball against anyone this year.

Pump the Brakes on Surefire Improvement

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This defense is still vulnerable. Against the Ravens, Carolina struggled again to stop the run, allowing 157 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground. Now in Week 12, the defense is under as much pressure as ever this season.

The Buccaneers may have the worst passing offense in the NFL, but they make up for it with the No. 1 rushing offense. Carolina was unprepared for that rushing attack in Week 7, now they know what theyre getting into against Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers will get yards and have success, but Carolina has to have timely stops and force the game into Baker Mayfield's hands. If Carolina can't do that, then Carolina's defense has its verdict, and Todd Wash will have to do what he can with an awful run defense.

So while there have been slight improvements, it's not clear that this defense is actually improved under Todd Wash.