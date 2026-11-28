If the Carolina Panthers are going to repeat as NFC South champions, then a Monday Night Football win is essential. Carolina is back on the road, heading down to Tampa Bay to face the division-rival Buccaneers.

This is the second and final matchup between the Panthers and Buccaneers this season. Carolina got walloped by Tampa Bay in Week 7, losing 43-13 at home, with Bucs QB Baker Mayfield completing just 7 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Carolina surrendered more than 250 rushing yards against Tampa Bay. The run defense has been abysmal not just against the Buccaneers, but for most of the season. The Panthers have given up the second- and third-most rushing yards in a single game this season.

With the biggest game of the season on the horizon, some experts see Carolina redeeming itself; others see another loss incoming. One major fact to keep in mind: the Panthers haven't won in Tampa Bay since 2017, so there's always major pressure on Carolina to get that monkey off its back.

Panthers' Path to Splitting Season Series vs. Buccaneers

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CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin released their NFL Week 12 predictions on Thursday, each picking a game and giving a short explanation for their picks.

For Monday Night Football, the picks were split: Dajani picked Carolina, while Dubin is rolling with the Buccaneers at home. It's an NFC South game, so there's rarely a bad pick because of how tightly contested this division is.

That said, Dajani gave some important data points on why Carolina walks into Raymond James Stadium and leaves with a dub. The first is simple: Carolina is 3-2 on the road and has an outstanding +8 turnover differential away from Bank of America Stadium.

Adding to that point, the Panthers surrender the third-most rushing yards at home in the NFL, with opposing teams averaging 166.8 rushing yards per game. On the road, it's a complete 180, as Carolina's opponents average just 87.8 rushing yards per game.

It's such a stark contrast, but it's not like we're still in September; the Panthers are 10 games in, thats a major sample size to where it's a trend, not a coincidence.

Dubin picked the Buccaneers, which isn't an absurd thing to do at all, pointing to Carolina's awful

Why Carolina Can Find Redemption On Monday Night

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Carolina has reinforcements back on defense. The secondary is trending in the right direction, with Mike Jackson and Will Lee III returning from injuries against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

What's even more important is that the defensive line has played better up front since Todd Wash took over as defensive coordinator, and it helps when EDGE Jaelan Phillips returns to pressure the QB.

With a healthier defense and the chance to face the NFL's worst pass offense, the Panthers have a recipe for stealing a road win. It starts up front; the Panthers will have to force the Buccaneers to beat them with Mayfield's arm.

The +8 turnover differential will have to stay steady, and Mayfield has thrown an interception in three of his last five games.

Despite how lopsided Week 7 was, these teams are of similar caliber and are in the same tier within the NFL. The Panthers can create major separation with a win on primetime.