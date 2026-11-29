The Carolina Panthers will have a chance to take a stand in the NFC South on Monday night against a team that has caused them plenty of problems in recent years.

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) will be on the road for a Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) in an NFC South matchup that will have playoff implications for both teams.

In their previous meeting this season, the Buccaneers defeated the Panthers, 43-13, as Tampa Bay forced four turnovers and rushed for 258 yards while holding Carolina to just 88 rushing yards.

The Panthers are looking to bounce back against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Carolina has played better as of late, most recently coming from behind to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. It was a win that also gave the team some momentum heading into the rematch, as covered in this look at Bryce Young's performance in the Panthers' comeback victory.

Panthers Have a Chance to Change the Recent History

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers have been a thorn in the side of the Panthers for years now. They have won seven of the last eight games against Carolina, and the Panthers have not won at Raymond James Stadium since 2017.

The Panthers have another chance to change things in Tampa on Monday night. A win would put the Panthers at 6-5 on the season and give them a three-game lead over Tampa Bay in the NFC South. A loss would be huge for the Buccaneers as they try to make the playoffs in the NFC South.

In Week 11, the Panthers defeated the Baltimore Ravens in a 35-33 thriller. Carolina's young quarterback Bryce Young threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing an interception. Running back Chuba Hubbard had a big game with 120 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

As Young has grown more comfortable in the offense, he has thrown a touchdown in 10 of the last 11 games for the Panthers, according to the NFL's Week 12 matchup notes.

Carolina's run game will be going up against a much better run defense in the Buccaneers than the Ravens. Tampa Bay is the second-best team in the NFL against the run, allowing just 82.1 yards per game on the ground.

Tampa Bay Still Has a Major Advantage on the Ground

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers must contain Bucky Irving on Monday night.

Irving has gained 1,031 yards from scrimmage in 11 games this season for the Buccaneers. He has rushed for 893 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers are among the worst teams in the league against the run, allowing 127.3 yards per game on the ground. Tampa Bay will likely look to exploit this on Monday night.

The Buccaneers have plenty of reasons to stick with their ground game. Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,109 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions through 11 games. The running game has been the most productive part of the Buccaneers' offense.

The biggest problems for the Panthers' defense this season have been allowing opposing offenses to run the ball on them, as well as failing to get off the field on third down to allow opposing offenses to sustain long drives.

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive line Travis Jones (98) tackled. Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report Experts Are Split on Panthers-Buccaneers Rematch

Tampa Bay is not expected to repeat its performance against the Panthers from earlier in the season.

The Week 12 expert picks from Bleacher Report are split on the Panthers vs. Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.

Wes O'Donnell of Bleacher Report is picking the Panthers to cover the spread on the road. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report is picking the Buccaneers to cover at home. O'Donnell noted the Bucs are 1-4 against the spread in home games this season. Gagnon noted the Bucs have plenty of reason to win after their 30-point win over the Panthers earlier this season.

It will be interesting to see how the Panthers respond to the Buccaneers in this game. They have had some tough matchups against the Buccaneers in recent years, but this could be a game where the Panthers can change the recent history against Tampa Bay.

For the Panthers to win on Monday night, they must protect the football, contain Irving on the ground and allow Young to make plays on offense.

The Panthers can prove in Monday's game that the first meeting between the two teams was just one game and that they can be a different team in the second meeting. A win on Monday night would be a huge step for the Panthers and would also give them a chance to strengthen their position in the NFC South. That division race is already a major storyline, as explored in this update on Carolina's position in the NFC South.