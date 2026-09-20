Huge Panthers Offseason Investment Bounces Back From Bad Week 1 to Dominate vs. Falcons

The Carolina Panthers made a massive Week 2 statement; while the offense was humming, the story of the day was their defensive improvement. Carolina kept the Falcons out of the end zone, winning with a final score of 34-3.

All three levels of the defense performed well, which shows in the box score. Falcons starting QB Cooper Rush totaled just 86 passing yards and two interceptions. Star skill players RB Bijan Robinson and WR Drake London totaled just 123 yards combined.

It was essentially a flawless day on defense, and it was led by a jey acquisition from free agency.

Devin Lloyd Dominates Against the Falcons

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Carolina signed Lloyd to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million. Today's performance showed why he's worth every penny and more. Lloyd totaled 9 tackles (7 of them solo), 2 TFLs, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, and 1 touchdown.

Forget Defensive Player of the Week, Devin Lloyd is genuinely having one of the greatest games by a defensive player ever.



- 2 interceptions

- 1 pick-six

- 1 PBU that led to another pick

- 1 sack

- 1 other TFL pic.twitter.com/tKl1jKF1q1 — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) September 20, 2026

According to OptaSTATS, the last player to post a stat line like Lloyd's was Aeneas Williams in 2003. For context, Williams is a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

It doesn't get any better than that from an inside linebacker; Lloyd dominated all aspects of the game. Elite in pass coverage, violent tackling in space, and found game-sealing plays with the interceptions.

Lloyd's first interception came against starter Cooper Rush. The second was against rookie Jack Strand, as Lloyd read him like a book and then took the ball back to the end zone for Carolina's first defensive score of the season.

Devin Lloyd Bounces Back in Major Way

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This game was much needed for Lloyd, who didn't make an impact (along with the rest of the defense) in Week 1 against the Bears. Lloyd posted just a 31.4 PFF grade in Week 1, which was the lowest on the team, and the only significant Panther to grade in the 30s.

Lloyd missed tackles, wasn't effective in pass coverage, and was just as much a part of the busts in coverage as anyone else.

The Bears had success everywhere last week, though, so it's not like Lloyd lost the game for Carolina. Lloyd and the defense did what good teams do after a tough loss: move on, and improve from it.

Even against maybe the worst offense in football right now, Lloyd's Week 2 performance was still completely dominant, and that's not to be taken for granted in the NFL. A bounceback like that is just what he and Carolina needed.

The Week 2 PFF grade isn't out yet, but theres a high likelihood that Lloyd's performance will warrant an 80 or above grade, which is elite.

While the defense was alarming in Week 1, Lloyd has more than made up for it, posting a historic performance. Ideally, this performance is a tone setter for another dominant year for Carolina's new ILB.