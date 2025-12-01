NFL analyst declares Bryce Young 'ridiculous' after clutch composure vs. Rams

Another Sunday, another game-winning drive for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young. He outdid Matthew Stafford all day Sunday and delivered a stunning victory just before the bye week.

In doing so, he set an NFL record for the youngest to ever reach 11 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. And he also earned some praise from one NFL insider after accomplishing this feat.

Bryce Young's unfathomable clutch performance nets deserved praise

For the second time this season, Bryce Young was literally perfect when trailing. He achieved a perfect passer rating while behind against the Rams, a feat he also did against the Cowboys this year.

Additionally, his three touchdown passes came on either third or fourth down, and they were all long scoring plays. The first was a perfect screen pass to Chuba Hubbard, and the other two were lofted deep balls on fourth downs.

It was as ridiculous as it sounds. CBS Sports insider Cody Benjamin said, "This guy is ridiculous. As soon as everyone comes around to the fact he just might not be cut out for the NFL stage, the former No. 1 overall pick showcases elite composure on a slew of late-game fourth downs to guide a stunning upset."

Benjamin pointed out the fact that this keeps the Panthers afloat in the NFC South. So Young was facing the best team in the NFL, with essentially a do-or-die game after 12 in a row without a bye week, and did his best work on fourth down in the second half.

Young has had better days, though 15/20 and three touchdowns is pretty excellent. Young's also had clutch days, as he has the most game-winning drives since 2023 when he entered the league, and he sat for over 10 contests during that span.

But he's never quite been this excellent while also being this clutch. His performance against the Atlanta Falcons was better, but all things considered, this outing was far more impressive.

As Benjamin said, Young was being counted out, which seems to be when he does his best work.

