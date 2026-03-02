NFL Mock: Carolina Panthers Land Heisman Finalist In Draft Stunner

The Carolina Panthers have built a run-first offense. Head coach Dave Canales prefers to keep Bryce Young out of dangerous downs, so the team has committed to running the ball a lot, including on third downs.

They have Chuba Hubbard, Trevor Etienne, and Jonathon Brooks to do that. They are losing, however, their top 2025 rusher in Rico Dowdle. He eclipsed 1,000 yards but is unlikely to return in free agency.

Could the Panthers pick up a replacement for him in the draft even though they have three RBs on the roster? According to one insider, they will not only do that but draft the best RB prospect in the entire class.

Panthers draft Notre Dame stud Jeremiyah Love in latest mock

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Syracuse Orange | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers have said that they will take the best player available in the draft even if it's not necessarily one of their top needs. So if the best players left aren't an edge, linebacker, or tight end, then they won't force the issue.

So if Heisman finalist Jeremiyah Love is on the board at 19, which he is in FOX Sports' Henry McKenna's latest mock draft, then the Panthers would certainly consider it. And as shocking as it may be, McKenna believes they'll draft him.

"Panthers head coach Dave Canales told me this week that the best way to help quarterback Bryce Young succeed is by building a strong running game," McKenna wrote. "Well, by drafting Love — one of the best three prospects in this class — the Panthers can immediately do that."

This would certainly be a stunner. The Panthers likely do not have running back anywhere near the top of their list. It would also be a huge shock if Love fell to 19th. There are several teams (Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders) that may need a running back more.

However, there is always some struggle with placing running back prospects. Are they worth first-round picks? Some say unequivocally that they are not. Their success is largely dependant on the offensive line (see: Ashton Jeanty last year).

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If those teams feel that way or feel that they don't have the offensive line to pave the way for Love, then he could slide. The Panthers, interestingly enough, have an offensive line that is pretty good at run-blocking.

The pairing of Love with that offensive line would be undeniably good. The pairing of Love with Chuba Hubbard might give the Panthers the best one-two punch out of the backfield as well. It wouldn't be a terrible idea, even if they could've selected one of the following:

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

OT Kadyn Proctor

EDGE Akheem Mesidor

EDGE Cashius Howell

S Dillon Thieneman

TE Kenyon Sadiq

This would be a stunner, but it's highly unlikely to happen on draft night. But if it did, the Panthers would have a dominant run game.