The Carolina Panthers' young talent showed up in Week 16

This offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan was busy in free agency adding key pieces to the worst defense in the league in 2024, as well as adding a few offensive weapons as well. In April, he addressed both sides of the football equally, splitting his eight selections on both offense and defense.

Earlier this week, Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus came out with his latest NFL Rookie Team of the Week. It included four members of the Panthers’ 2025 draft class, which all played key roles in last Sunday’s 23-20 victory over reigning division champion Tampa Bay.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“One of the more shocking developments of the 2025 NFL season,” explained Wyman, “has been the Carolina Panthers’ ascension to the top of the NFC South, which they achieved with Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. Perhaps nobody has made a bigger difference than former eighth overall pick Tetairoa McMillan, who continued to be a steady presence in the Panthers’ offense. McMillan caught six passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Wyman also pointed to another member of Carolina’s offense in former Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans, who has earned praise this season from PFF’s Lauren Gray. “Evans only saw the field for 16 snaps,” explained Wyman, “but he was efficient in his limited playing time. He caught all three of his targets for 23 yards on just six receiving snaps while also grading well in pass protection (72.2 grade) and as a run-blocker (68.4).”

On defense, Wyman metioned the first of the two edge rushers Morgan selected in Day 2 of April’s draft in Nic Scourton. “The former second-rounder out of Texas A&M has been a force along the Panthers’ defensive line, and he was a key contributor in Carolina’s huge win over the Buccaneers. Scourton recorded two stops as a run-defender and added another while in coverage…”

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Lathan Ransom (22) celebrates with linebacker Nic Scourton (11) and safety Nick Scott (21) after intercepting the ball to seal the victory in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last but not least, there’s fourth-round safety Lathan Ransom. “Another Carolina Panther on this week’s list, explained Wyman, “Ransom has typically been stronger in run defense—he carries an 85.2 grade in that field on the season. But Sunday against the Buccaneers was his best day in coverage. Ransom intercepted his only target, which wound up being the game-winner that put the Panthers in the driver’s seat in the NFC South.”

Dave Canales’s team has a huge clash on Sunday at Charlotte with the 12-3 Seattle Seahawks in a battle of unexpected division leaders. The Panthers will need all four of these young performers, and more, to step up this week end if they are to surprise the team with the best record in the NFC.

