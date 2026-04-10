Insider Reveals Panthers Best-Ever Draft Pick, and He’s Flat Wrong

With the NFL Draft looming, it brings fans back to past drafts, to some of the great draft moments in their franchise’s history, whether it was a No. 1 pick QB, a stud wide receiver, or a massive trade that worked out for the better. The draft being so close brings back all the best memories from certain drafts of old.

It begs the question, who’s the best pick in each franchise’s history? For the Carolina Panthers specifically, one NFL insider answered this question, and wow, did he get the answer wrong.

Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame released his “Best Draft Pick Ever for Every Team” article on Friday morning, and the answer he gave for the Carolina Panthers is shocking. Verderame named Julius Peppers as the Carolina Panthers best draft pick ever. Peppers is one of the all-time great Panthers, recording 159.5 sacks in his career and a worthy induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He’s still not the best draft pick Carolina ever made, though.

Cam Newton is Clearly the Panthers’ Best Draft Pick Ever

Dec 13, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates as his team goes 13-0 against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers win 38-0. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Cam Newton is a better pick than Peppers, and while Peppers is in the Hall of Fame and Newton likely won’t be, that’s cause Newtons prime wasn’t as long as Peppers’ was. Make no mistake about it, though, Cam Newton’s prime was the peak in franchise history for Carolina, and helped produce the best team in franchise history.

Newton, of course, won the NFL MVP in 2015, throwing for over 3800 yards and 35 touchdowns, while also rushing for over 630 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Panthers finished the season with a 17-2 record, of course ending in depressing fashion with a Super Bowl 50 loss against the Denver Broncos.

Cam Newton's 331 yard, 5 touchdown game agisnt New Orleans in 2015.pic.twitter.com/058krfTBEN — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) November 7, 2025

Not only did Newton lead the Panthers to the playoffs multiple times, but a quarterback is objectively more important than a pass rusher, and drafting the best QB in franchise history is a better pick than a pass rusher, regardless of whether Peppers had a better career at his position than Newton did at QB.

Luke Kuechly Also Presents a Case.

Dec 15, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) looks back to the ref after a play against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Luke Kuechly left the game as one of the best linebackers ever, a backer who was extremely good in both pass coverage and blitzing. Kuechly won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2013 and was the youngest ever to do so at the time. Kuechly will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, after having a stellar career with 690 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 18 interceptions.

Final Thoughts

This isn’t to take away from Julius Peppers, who will always be a Panthers legend and one of the most beloved players in franchise history, but based on positional value and the Panthers’ success in the Newton era, it’s hard not to say that Cam Newton isn’t the best draft pick in Panthers history.