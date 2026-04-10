The 1 Position the Panthers Must Not Draft in the First Round

The Carolina Panthers have set themselves up to go any number of ways in the first round of the NFL draft. They are honing in on a pass-catcher, it seems, but most other positions would not be a surprise since they're still not overfull on talent.

They don't necessarily need something at every position, but within reason (so not QB and not RB since Jeremiyah Love won't be available), pretty much any position is an option for the Panthers, and most of them would be good.

However, there's one position that the Panthers stand a pretty decent chance of targeting in round one, but it's one that they cannot afford to take: offensive tackle.

Why the Panthers must forego a first-round tackle in the NFL draft

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Panthers could use an offensive tackle, that much is very true. Rasheed Walker and Ikem Ekwonu (likely out all of 2026) are free agents at the end of the season. Taylor Moton will be 32 by Week 1 and is a free agent after 2027.

There's a need there for the future, but the Panthers can't draft for the future in the first round. They have too many holes in the present as they attempt to defend the NFC South and make it back to the playoffs to be drafting for the future so early.

They absolutely, unequivocally should pick a tackle at some point, perhaps in the third round. But they can't afford to take a tackle when they could take an immediate starter. Even if someone like Spencer Fano falls, it's still not the best idea.

The Panthers have their two tackles set for the 2026 season, and they can address the need for a replacement at some other point, be it in a later round or after the season. They do not have, for example, a WR3, a safety, a tight end, or a linebacker for 2026.

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Upgrading at those positions is much more imperative than a depth/future starter selection of a tackle. Furthermore, the tackle position is often overdrafted because of its importance, and that can happen here.

The Panthers were recently urged to take Blake Miller 19th overall, and he's a prime overdraft candidate. It's one of the big mistakes we wrote about the Panthers needing desperately to avoid making.

Picking an immediate starter is always better for an up-and-coming team than drafting for a future need. The Panthers have been smart so far, and that must continue by ignoring tackle for a little bit in the early portion of the NFL draft.