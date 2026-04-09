Luke Kuechly Reveals Ideal LB Draft Pick, and Panthers Should Listen

With the NFL Draft just two weeks away, certain prospects are soaring up draft boards, and one of them is Jacob Rodriguez, from Texas Tech. Rodriguez was the best linebacker in college football in 2025, but because of his age, he won’t be the first LB picked in this upcoming draft.

Although the Carolina Panthers won’t be drafting Rodriguez in the first round, one Panthers legend has glowing things to say about him as a prospect. On his “JJ&Luke” podcast, newly crowned Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly gave his thoughts on who his favorite prospect in this draft is, and sure enough, it was fellow linebacker Jacob Rodriguez.

Luke Kuechly’s Favorite Guy is Jacob Rodriguez

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kuechly highlighted how smart Rodriguez is, specifically how he processes, “one thing I think is more important for the backers, is how quickly you can process, how quickly can you be lined up, you see something happening and know exactly where you’re gonna go, and I think he’s really good at that”.

🚨Jacob Rodriguez is Luke’s favorite LB🚨



My personal favorite player in the entire draft. Let’s make it happen Dan!!! pic.twitter.com/WYKlMsM30z — Panthers 24/7 (@Panthers24_7) April 9, 2026

Rodriguez’s ball skills also caught Kuechly’s eye, and rightfully so, Rodriguez was a turnover machine last season. In 2025, Rodriguez forced seven fumbles and added four interceptions as well, a double-digit turnover season is absurd in College Football, and because of his production, Rodriguez even earned Heisman votes.

Seeing praise like this from one of the best linebackers of all time just further validates how good Jacob Rodriguez really is, and why his stock has grown. Rodriguez has the perfect blend of an attack mindset and overall football IQ, which especially helps him in coverage, which is why the Panthers should target him.

Panthers Chances of Landing Jacob Rodriguez

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks on during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Carolina elects to stay at 51 in the second round, then they can forget the idea of drafting Jacob Rodriguez. Right now its looking like Rodriguez will be selected anywhere from the very end of the first round to the first 10-15 picks of the second round.

Jacob Rodriguez was a DOG last season.



128 Tackles 💥

7 Forced Fumbles 👊

4 INTs 👐

5th in Heisman voting 🏆



Jrod flies across the field and would be a match made in heaven for the #Panthers in the draft ‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/vejPKzlrai — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) April 1, 2026

This is where trading up would come in, and with the way that the Panthers have operated this offseason, an aggressive move like that wouldn’t surprise anyone. If the Panthers were to do so, they’d likely trade the 51st pick, along with a later round pick, maybe a fourth or fifth rounder, on top of the second round pick.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan is a former linebacker himself and has been seen with Jacob Rodriguez at Texas Tech’s pro day, which makes it even more likely that Carolina will take a swing at Rodriguez early in the second round.