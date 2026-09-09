Is 2026 the Final Year for Panthers' Bryce Young & Dave Canales Together?

The Carolina Panthers are in a tough spot. They have a coach and QB combo that hasn't quite worked out as everyone hoped yet. They've been patient and seen growth, but it's now or never. Does that mean this might be the last season for this duo?

Why 2026 is it for Dave Canales and Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball against Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Put simply, this is the definition of a make-or-break season. If Bryce Young struggles or the offense as a whole remains an uninspiring unit, it is likely that the front office will look at making some changes.

Canales is under contract until 2029, so if things backfire, he's probably still safe. And while Young has a fifth-year option, if he doesn't earn an extension this season, then it will likely be time to replace him.

Potential 2027 options include Arch Manning, Dante Moore, CJ Carr, Julian Sayin, Darian Mensah (all in the NFL draft depending on where the Panthers land), Anthony Richardson, Mac Jones, Kyler Murray (free agents), Daniel Jones, or Michael Penix (potential trades).

Those aren't terribly inspiring options all around, but they represent something Young isn't in 2027 and beyond. They either have untapped potential, proven solid but unspectacular track records, or a need for a change in scenery.

And if Young truly does flounder (and it's actually his fault) in 2027, then each of these options (except maybe Richardson) would represent an upgrade, which would not be a bad idea in that scenario.

Why the Panthers will keep the band together one more year at least

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales runs onto the field before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's too much of a logistical nightmare to totally revamp the offense next offseason. Bryce Young is highly unlikely to struggle so much that he needs to be offloaded or benched. He's not that player anymore.

Plus, as mentioned, Dave Canales is under contract for a while, so it makes sense to keep trying while the QB is under contract. And while the draft picks are enticing, the free agents or trades for a QB the Panthers could make each have red flags of their own.

Plus, with all the spending the Panthers have done, it would be hard to pivot. They have kind of locked themselves into this era for a little bit longer, even if 2027 doesn't have the immense success everyone's hoping for.

They've built the defense up so much that it would be hard to tank and land an elite QB to rebuild with. So, sticking with Young and Canales makes the most sense, even if it's simply for the last year of Young's contract.

Verdict?

Both sides of the debate are valid, but given the roster construction and cap situation, it is more likely that this is not the final year of the Bryce Young and Dave Canales era.