Panthers May Crumble in 2026, but Bryce Young Won't Be Responsible

The quarterback gets all the blame when things go wrong for an NFL team, especially if the offense isn't electric. So, if the Carolina Panthers flounder this year, Bryce Young will get blamed whether he's actually responsible or not.

That's the unfortunate nature of the position, though it is a double-edged sword in that most credit goes to QBs when things go well. Still, if the Panthers don't get it going offensively, Young will be considered the culprit.

It might not be his fault, though. The Athletic ranked all teams by optimism level this year, and while the Panthers ranked low, it was clear among optimists and pessimists that the fault doesn't exactly lie with Young.

Why Bryce Young won't be responsible for 2026 struggles should they come

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on from the sidelines | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Put simply, the deck is still stacked against Bryce Young in 2026. Facing an unwavering schedule of bleak defenses, he is tasked with winning a division with Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and very little else on offense.

Looking at the roster, it's impossible to say Young has everything he needs. He is relying on a formerly retired Darren Waller, Jonathon Brooks with two torn ACLs, former first-round bust Xavier Legette, and others on offense.

So, if the Panthers struggle, it might not be because they don't have a good quarterback. One of The Athletic's optimists wrote, "Bryce will put the critics to rest this year. On defense, Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd were both great acquisitions."

Another said, "Bryce Young really turned a corner last year and finally looked like the QB we thought we were drafting. Some big regular-season wins last year showed we can keep up with the best of them on our day."

Even the pessimists seem to get it. One who isn't bullish on Carolina wrote, "I think Bryce is poised to have his best year yet, and I think he can be a good NFL QB. But too many O-line injuries and a tough schedule have me worried."

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the third quarter of the preseason game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other pessimist said that they have learned not to be optomistic about the Panthers. There's an unproven roster with a banged-up offensive line, and there's a wide variance in potential outcomes for them this year.

The through line is clear: Young is a big reason for optomism, but he's not the reason for pessimism. Many would have that the other way around. Of course, Young can implode and cause the season to go awry, but that's not likely and if he does, it may ultimately be the failing of the team around him that causes it.