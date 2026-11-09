It's Time for the Panthers to Have an Uncomfortable Conversation About Dave Canales

How much longer can the Carolina Panthers keep losing games before Dave Canales' job security becomes a serious conversation?

The Carolina Panthers had another opportunity to win on Sunday, but in the end, it was a 26-21 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Panthers held a 14-13 lead in the third quarter but were unable to close out the game.

But at some point, the head coach of a team must be held accountable for more than wins and losses. Mistakes on the part of the team have contributed to their current losses, and the organization must decide if Canales is the right person to lead the team to success.

The Same Problems Keep Costing Carolina

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 13 penalties for 119 yards on Sunday against Denver were a big problem. Many of those penalties gave the Broncos extra yards and continued drives for them on offense.

Before Bryce Young threw the interception in the end zone to give the Broncos another opportunity, the Panthers had a chance to build on their third-quarter lead against the Broncos.

But Canales can't stop every single penalty or every single interception. At some point, the lack of discipline and poor execution of a team must fall on the head coach.

The Panthers are a team that is capable of competing with some of the best teams in the league. However, the problem is that Carolina is not winning games, and that is becoming increasingly obvious.

Carolina Has to Consider Whether Canales Is the Answer

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales reacts in the secound half against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina's offense was supposed to improve under Canales, and there have been some good moments for Bryce Young as he continues to develop as a quarterback. But those good moments are few and far between.

Carolina is 3-5 after three straight losses. Changes have been made on the defensive coaching staff, but the problems persist on both sides of the ball.

The Carolina Panthers must determine how much longer David Tepper is willing to wait for Dave Canales to turn around the offense and help develop the organization's young quarterback, Bryce Young.

If the Panthers continue to lose games for the same reasons, then Dave Canales should be on notice.

This is not to say that another coaching change would solve anything for the Panthers. There has been enough of that in Carolina over the past few years.

But keeping a coach on because you don't want to go through another coaching change is not a good enough reason to keep him.

Canales still has time to turn this season around. It remains to be seen if he will be able to do so.