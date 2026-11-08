Panthers' Secondary Is Playing With Fire Against the Broncos

The Carolina secondary had a rough first half against Denver. While Denver was able to exploit the Panthers’ secondary on several occasions, Carolina was able to prevent the Broncos from completely dominating the game.

Bo Nix is taking advantage of the space that the Carolina defensive backs are giving Denver’s receivers when they play off them. This was on display during the Broncos’ final drive before halftime.

The Broncos drove the length of the field but came away with only a field goal after a great stand by the Panthers’ defense.

Carolina's Defensive Backs Are Giving Up Too Much Space

The major problem is the amount of space Carolina is giving the Denver receivers. Denver has capitalized on the softer defense, finding room underneath and keeping drives alive.

The Panthers also have themselves to blame, with several penalties giving Denver more opportunities.

The secondary has bent in the first half, but not broken. Holding Denver to three points on its final drive of the first half was a huge stop for Carolina.

Todd Wash Needs to Make Some Adjustments

Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive line coach Todd Wash during warm up at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Todd Wash needs to make some adjustments at halftime. He needs to get his defense to challenge Denver’s receivers more.

If the Panthers are going to continue to play so far off Denver’s receivers, then Nix is going to continue to take what the defense gives him.

As Panthers On SI previously discussed in its breakdown of Carolina's defensive challenges against Denver, the Panthers need to find ways to make life more difficult for Nix.

The Panthers can still limit the damage done by Denver’s passing game, but the defensive backs need to be more aggressive in the second half.

The defensive backs have to tighten things up in the second half.