Jadeveon Clowney, Bobby Wagner, and 1 More Free Agent the Panthers Should Sign

The Carolina Panthers have already had a phenomenal offseason. Carolina will have a ton of new faces that will be productive in 2026. Even with the great offseason, there's still some quality veteran talent available in this free agency cycle. The Panthers shouldn't sit around at this point. Carolina should be greedy and make sure they're all hands on deck to win the NFC South once again.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Moe Moton dropped his list of best free agents available, and three of them would especially make for perfect fits with the Carolina Panthers.

Bobby Wagner, Linebacker

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bobby Wagner will turn 36 this year prior to the 2026 NFL season, but that doesn't mean he can't be a contributor in Carolina. The Panthers could use another seasoned linebacker alongside Devin Lloyd, and Wagner would complement Lloyd well, being an aggressive tackler in both the run game and in space.

Wagner isn't a spring chicken anymore, but he still did finish the 2025 season tied for the fifth most solo tackles in the league, showing he doesn't miss tackles when given the chance.

Jadeveon Clowney, Edge Rusher

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The only player on this list who has experience playing for Carolina before, Jadevon Clowney, was actually pretty good last season with the Dallas Cowboys, posting 8.5 sacks, which marked his fifth career season with over eight sacks.

In Clowney's lone season with the Panthers, he recorded five and a half sacks and 46 solo tackles, which was his highest total since 2018 when Clowney was still on the Houston Texans.

Clowney wouldn't be asked to record eight sacks with the Panthers in 2026, since Nic Scourton and newly signed Jaelan Phillips will lead the pass rush this season. As a depth piece, though, Clowney could thrive as the third pass rusher on Carolina and has experience playing under Ejiro Evero's system before.

Cameron Jordan, Edge Rusher

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gestures after sacking Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

This feels like the least likely outcome, being that Cameron Jordan has long been a division rival to Carolina, and has had a great career with the New Orleans Saints. Jordan is another older edge rusher who shouldn't be taken lightly. 2025 was a great year for Jordan, posting 10.5 sacks and 22 pressures on the year. The 10.5 sacks were tied for the 13th most in the NFL.

Would it be weird to see Cameron Jordan in the Panthers uniform? Of course. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old has still got the goods, and adding Jordan to be a major contributor to the pass rush would be an excellent idea by the Panthers.