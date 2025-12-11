Bryce Young needs to reverse dismal history against Saints starting this week

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young hasn't had a ton of individual success against specific teams, save the Atlanta Falcons. Everyone else is mostly hit or miss, and Young has only really consistently played his division rivals in his three-year career.

However, outside of the Falcons, he has struggled a bit against both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, particularly the latter. That has to change as soon as possible, preferably before Sunday's matchup.

Bryce Young needs his first breakout vs. Saints this week

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints dared Bryce Young to beat them in Week 10 in Charlotte. They took away Rico Dowdle, and neither Young nor head coach Dave Canales had an answer.

In the last month, the Saints are a top-five defense in EPA, which does not bode well for a quarterback who has really never quite excelled against them. Young has one win against the Saints, a 23-22 win last year where he played pretty well.

Otherwise, it's been bad. All told, he's completing 54% of his passes for 746 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. One of those picks was taken right out of Xavier Legette's hands, but still.

He has one rushing touchdown against the Saints, but he also has three lost fumbles, so he's got three total touchdowns to seven turnovers. The Saints have his number right now, but that's got to change if the Panthers are going to make the playoffs.

The Panthers have three hard matchups after the Saints: Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice and the Seattle Seahawks. Young and company cannot get caught sleepwalking or looking ahead like they probably were in Week 10 when the Saints came into Charlotte and stunned them.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

That starts with Young. It remains to be seen what Dave Canales will do with the two running backs, but we can expect them to both be heavily involved. But if the Saints resolve to stop them and put the ball in Young's hands, he has to respond.

He was excellent last time out against the Los Angeles Rams, and we can only hope the bye week counted as his down performance that usually follows a good one.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers get big bump from bye week in NFL power rankings

All the ways the Panthers can dethrone the Buccaneers in NFC South

Where the Panthers need to improve most to make the NFL Playoffs