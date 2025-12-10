How the Carolina Panthers can exploit the New Orleans Saints defense

The Carolina Panthers’ 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 was a blueprint for how head coach Dave Canales wants to win on a weekly basis.

Offensively, Carolina ran the ball consistently and effectively with Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle (35 combined carries for 143 yards), earning manageable third- and fourth-down situations (nine third-down attempts were five yards or less), and got efficient quarterback play from Bryce Young.

Chuba Hubbard out-snapped Rico Dowdle 56.7% to 45.0% in Week 13



He also ran more than double the routes than Dowdle for the first time in weeks.



Rico only had 3% more of the designed carries than Hubbard too



We are heading for more of a timeshare



Data via @FantasyPtsData — Chris Wecht (@ChrisWechtFF) December 9, 2025

This offensive strategy also allowed the Panthers to possess the ball for 35:16. As a result, the Rams were only able to run 51 offensive plays, allowing the defense to stay rested and fresh. Let’s not get it twisted, the Rams were still able to put up 28 points with their high-powered offense, but the Panthers defense still generated three turnovers, including an interception returned for a touchdown by Mike Jackson, and a key strip sack of Matthew Stafford by Derrick Brown late in the fourth quarter.

Bryce Young when trailing vs the Rams:



🧊 8/10

🧊 167 yards

🧊 2 TDs, 0 INTs

🧊 PERFECT 158.3 passer rating pic.twitter.com/BNI3S3HtPe — PFF (@PFF) November 30, 2025

How does this gameplan stack up against the New Orleans Saints?

Over the last three weeks, the Saints are allowing 4.6 yards per rush, which is the 12th highest in the NFL during that time, including allowing 137 yards on 33 carries (4.2 YPC) to the running back trio of Bucky Irving, Rachaad White, and Sean Tucker in a 24-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. Where the Saints were effective on defense was slowing down an already hobbled Tampa Bay passing game, limiting the Buccaneers and QB Baker Mayfield to 14-of-30 passing for 122 yards (4.1 YPA), one touchdown and one interception on a wet and rainy day in Tampa.

In the 17-7 win in Week 10 for New Orleans at Bank of America Stadium, the Saints shut down the Carolina rushing attack, holding Rico Dowdle & Chuba Hubbard to a combined 67 yards on 21 carries for just a 3.2 yard average, forcing Young and the passing the game to carry the offense. Young mustered just 124 yards on 17-of-25 passing (5.0 yards per attempt), with no touchdowns and one interception.

Where the Saints excel against the run defensively is at home, allowing just 3.7 yards per carry (including three games allowing 3.0 YPC or less), which is tied for fourth best in the NFL. The Panthers are averaging 4.0 YPC on the road this season, and have been held below 4.0 YPC three times away from home so far this year.

The biggest question so far for the Panthers this season has been consistency, and they’ll need to be at their best over the final five weeks of the season. Canales needs to effectively interchange the hot hand at running back with Hubbard and Dowdle, just like he did against the Rams, while also not shouldering Young with too much in the passing game to limit offensive possessions for the Saints. Easier said than done, but we’ve seen the Panthers play their most complete game as a team against the Rams. Any team can have a great week, but great teams find a way to do it week to week.

