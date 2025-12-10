Insider's 'nightmare scenario' for Carolina Panthers is a distinct possibility

The Carolina Panthers have a chance to make the playoffs, but missing out wouldn't be the end of the world. This isn't a Super Bowl-winning team, after all.

They could even melt down and finish 7-10, which would also not be the end of the world. It would mean a better pick for the continuing rebuild and an easier schedule next year, when the leap should take place.

But there is one way that meltdown could be a "nightmare scenario," according to one NFL analyst, and he's not only dead right, but that scenario is very plausible.

Panthers, Bryce Young potential meltdown would be nightmare

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If the Panthers blow this chance at the playoffs, it wouldn't be all that surprising or terribly disappointing. They were never supposed to make the postseason this year. It was all about forward progress, which they've made.

But if Bryce Young is the reason they melt down and miss the playoffs, that would be bad. Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote, "While a late-season meltdown to miss the playoffs wouldn't be a major surprise for such a raw team, having that collapse driven by poor play from Bryce Young would be the true nightmare."

That is a very plausible situation. As good as Young has been at times and as much growth as he's undergone, he's still capable of putting up a dud in important games.

He lost to the Saints already this year, so he could struggle again. He's never had much success with the Buccaneers, so they could make short work of him and the Panthers.

The Seahawks might be the best team he'll face all season, and they're undoubtedly the best defense. That doesn't bode well, either.

Fortunately, Young seems to rise to the occasion a lot. He also seems to play well just when he's being counted out.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

So the expectation may be that the Buccaneers (both times) and Seahawks are going to be immense challenges, but in keeping with his style, those may be some really good games, and Young may end up either winning or at least not being the reason the Panthers lose and stay home in January.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers get big bump from bye week in NFL power rankings

All the ways the Panthers can dethrone the Buccaneers in NFC South

Where the Panthers need to improve most to make the NFL Playoffs