Jalen Coker Makes Progress and More Panthers Injury News From Thursday Practice Report

The Carolina Panthers' Thursday injury report has dropped and it offered up some good news on wide receiver Jalen Coker and others.

Coker, who is dealing with a quadriceps injury he suffered during the Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, saw an upgrade in his participation on Thursday afternoon.

Coker wasn't the only one who was upgraded from the day before. Here's the rest of Carolina's second-to-last practice report going into the Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions.

Panthers' Thursday injury report

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OT Monroe Freeling (concussion): LP (upgrade)

RB Chuba Hubbard (rest): FP (upgrade)

OLB Princely Umanmielen (ankle): FP (upgrade)

G Damien Lewis (elbow): DNP

WR Xavier Legette (knee): DNP

WR Jalen Coker (quad): LP (upgrade)

TE Darren Waller (rest/toe): FP (upgrade)

QB Bryce Young (knee): FP

S Nick Scott (rib): FP

LB Devin Lloyd (calf): FP

DNP = Did not practice | LP = Limited practice | FP = Full practice

Jalen Coker and more injury updates

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A total of five Panthers saw an upgrade in their participation from the day prior, including Coker, Monroe Freeling, Chuba Hubbard, Princely Umanmielen and Darren Waller.

The limited sessions for Coker and Freeling now give them a shot to suit up on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. We'll see if either one earns a designation on Friday or if they'll be cleared. Right now, both are headed for a questionable tag, at best.

Coker's status is even more important this week because the Panthers will be precariously thin at wide receiver if he doesn't play now that it looks like Legette will sit out another week. But, again, Coker isn't out of the woods yet and he could be headed toward another game-time decision on Sunday.

If Freeling doesn't play, Stone Forsythe is the next man up on the Panthers' depth chart, so he'll likely get the nod. Damien Lewis, who is expected to miss multiple weeks with his UCL injury, is probably going to be replaced by Corey Bullock.

With Umanmielen turning in a full session on Thursday, there is no longer any concern about his status.

Carolina needs all the help it can get in the pass-rush because the secondary might struggle immensely after both Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn were placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nick Scott and Devin Lloyd are set to return to action after missing last week's game. Both players have logged full practices two days in a row.