Jalen Coker, Bryce Young and Other Panthers Injury Updates From Wednesday Practice Report

The Carolina Panthers took part in their first practice of the week on Wednesday ahead of the Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions and released their first injury report after it.

Before practice, the Panthers dropped two bits of devastating news, as the team revealed both cornerbacks Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn were placed on injured reserve, which means they'll miss at least the next four games. However, both are expected to miss up to eight weeks.

This will obviously press rookie third-round pick Will Lee into a bigger role. The rookie fourth-round pick has played 60% of snaps this season and has posted a completion rate allowed of 52.6% and a passer rating of 77.7 when targeted.

Who steps into the other starting spot remains to be seen, but the top candidates include Chau Smith-Wade and Akayleb Evans. The Panthers also have Zion Childress, Robert Rochell, DeVonta Smith and Corey Thornton on the practice squad.

That wasn't the only bad injury news on Wednesday, as a total of five Panthers did not practice, including Jalen Coker. Bryce Young is on the injury report, as expected, but there is good news him.

Panthers' estimated injury report

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OT Monroe Freeling (concussion): Did not practice

RB Chuba Hubbard (rest): Did not practice

OLB Princely Umanmielen (ankle): Did not practice

G Damien Lewis (elbow): Did not practice

WR Xavier Legette (knee): Did not practice

WR Jalen Coker (quad): Did not practice

TE Darren Waller (rest/toe): Did not practice

QB Bryce Young (knee): Full practice

S Nick Scott (rib): Full practice

LB Devin Lloyd (calf): Full practice

The injury report was projected, as the Panthers only held a walkthrough.

Bryce Young, Jalen Coker injury updates

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young exited the Week 3 game on multiple occasions as he took punishment from the Cleveland Browns' defense, but he was able to finish.

Dave Canales said on Monday that he would undergo imaging to check things out, but clearly there's nothing serious going on, as evidenced by his practice participation.

Coker did not take part in practice, but he was spotted doing work on the side. Coker exited in the second half of the loss to the Browns with a quadriceps injury, which was alarming because of his history with the issue.

However, Coker didn't think he had anything significant after the game, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Coker avoided a significant issue and is "questionable" for Week 4.

It goes without saying how much the Panthers need Coker on the field.

This matchup against the Lions is going to be difficult enough with how potent their offense is, and that's especially true now that the Panthers won't have Jackson or Horn. Coker is a huge part of the team's offense and not having him would amount to a significant downgrade.

If Coker doesn't play, the options to replace him are shaky, at best. Xavier Legette isn't reliable and isn't even certain to play after he starts the week as a non-participant, and the options behind Legette aren't great, either, in guys like David Moore, Brycen Tremayne and John Metchie.

Other Panthers injury updates

Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) reacts after a sack during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now for the good news: Claudin Cherelus is no longer on the injury report, and full practices for Devin Lloyd and Nick Scott signal they will be back in Week 4.

However, there is clear concern for the statuses of Monroe Freeling and Princely Umanmielen, neither of whom practiced. There's only moderate concern for Darren Waller, who had a veteran rest day but also has a toe issue listed.

Last but certainly not least, we have Damien Lewis, who did not practice and is slated to miss a few weeks with a UCL injury, according to reports.