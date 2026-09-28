8 Cornerback Options for Panthers with Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Hurt

The Carolina Panthers are in big trouble. A crushing loss to the Cleveland Browns is one thing, but losing both starting cornerbacks is a huge issue. Mike Jackson left early in the contest, and Jaycee Horn followed him out in the fourth quarter.

According to the injury update, it is bad news for Horn, the Pro Bowl CB who has struggled with health issues in the past. Dave Canales said he was "not close" to returning to the game, and he could be facing an extended absence.

Will Lee III, the rookie fourth-rounder, has struggled, and Akayleb Evans is more of a special teamer. The depth is just not there. Here are some options Dan Morgan may need to pursue immediately.

Marshon Lattimore

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) called for pass intereference | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marshon Lattimore is nowhere close to the shutdown corner he used to be, but he's arguably the best option in free agency. The four-time Pro Bowler has the pedigree, and while he wouldn't be Jaycee Horn or Mike Jackson, beggars can't be choosers at this point.

Tre'Davious White

Like Lattimore, Tre'Davious White is not remotely in his prime, but he has a proven track record. At this point, signing someone with 19 interceptions in nine seasons would be a huge boost to the secondary, and the two-time Pro Bowler, at almost 32, would not cost anything at all.

Kristian Fulton

The unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs seem an unlikely team to part with someone now, but Kristian Fulton hasn't quite been as good as they'd hoped, and he's on an expiring contract. They could want to get some value out of him before he leaves in free agency, and he'd be a fantastic option for the Panthers.

Deonte Banks

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) looks on while training | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New York Giants may want to trade pieces and forego the season with Jaxson Dart out for the year, and trading Deonte Banks might be a good idea. He's struggled to live up to the pedigree, and he's owed a fair bit of money. The Panthers could take a chance that a change of scenery might help out.

Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton, or DeVonta Smith

The Panthers actually have decent options on the practice squad. Chau Smith-Wade and Corey Thornton are nickel cornerbacks, but perhaps in a pinch they could be useful to help on the outside. Former UDFA DeVonta Smith was solid in the preseason, so he could be elevated, too.

Jeff Okudah

The Panthers could do worse than a former number three overall draft pick in Jeff Okudah. He has not remotely lived up to the billing, hence being a free agent just six years after being picked. Maybe the Panthers could revitalize him against the team that drafted him this week.