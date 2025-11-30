Mike Jackson delivers surprise 4-word zinger on Matt Stafford after first pick-6

For the second time this season, the Carolina Panthers have stunned one of the heaviest heavyweights in the NFC.

A month ago, the Panthers went to Lambeau Field and came out with an ugly 16-13 win over the Green Bay Packers - and today they managed to pull off an even more stunning upset against the Los Angeles Rams, and in much more convincing fashion, too.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway was that Carolina got surprise contributions from a lot of role players who normally don't command a lot of attention.

Lathan Ransom, Jalen Coker and Chuba Hubbard all played their part, but it was veteran cornerback Mike Jackson's surprise pick-six (the first of his career) on Matt Stafford that swung the game more than any other one play.

After it was over, Jackson delivered a zinger on Stafford, who the Panthers aimed to make look like "Superman with no cape."

In Stafford's defense, he was a bit overdue for a bad game. He came into Week 13 with an all-time record of 28 straight touchdown passes to go with zero interceptions. It goes to show that no quarterback - no matter how great he is - has a perfect season without any hiccups.

Davante Adams and Puka Nacua definitely made their own impressive plays, but this performance by Carolina in coverage was really impressive - especially with top corner Jaycee Horn on the sideline.

In the case of the win over the Packers, you can accurately state that it was more of a loss for Green Bay than a win for Carolina. In this case - the Panthers earned their win, though.

