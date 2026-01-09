Why Davante Adams' return may not hurt Panthers as much as you think

The Carolina Panthers probably would've benefited if Davante Adams were still out for Saturday's contest. He's not, so after several weeks on the pine with an injured hamstring, he'll be back to give the secondary fits.

It is worth mentioning that Adams played and scored two touchdowns in the Panthers' 31-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in November, so the Panthers have known nothing other than facing Adams.

Still, he is one of the best in the league. The Panthers are also strangely good at stopping what he does best, so it might not matter as much as you think.

The Panthers are good at stopping what Davante Adams does best

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Nine of Davante Adams' 14 touchdowns (most in the league in only 14 games) came on goal-to-go situations. Those short TDs Matthew Stafford has made a living on were thanks in no small part to Adams.

The Panthers, however, are uniquely equipped to stop exactly those sort of touchdowns. He's been the go-to guy in the red zone for the Rams, but the Panthers are at least decent at preventing that.

Sarah Barshop of ESPN wrote, "The Rams have missed him most in the red zone, as nine of his league-leading 14 receiving touchdowns have come in goal-to-go situations. According to ESPN Research, the Panthers have allowed only five passing touchdowns in goal-to-go situations this season, which is tied for the fewest in the NFL."

Interestingly enough, one of Adams' two TDs in Week 13 came on a goal-to-go pass, so it may not matter. Adams is just that good at it. Still, the Rams like to do that more than they like to do almost anything in goal-line situations, which might be good for the Panthers.

Adams will have either Mike Jackson or Jaycee Horn on him. Horn doesn't travel, but either the Panthers will match up with their best corner (Horn) or the NFL's leader in pass breakups (Jackson) when Adams tries to score those short touchdowns.

Of course, Puka Nacua, the trio of tight ends, Blake Corum, and Kyren Williams will all be factors that close to the end zone as well, but Adams being back may not be as impactful as one expects.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Do the Panthers have any positional advantages over Rams?

Predictions for NFC Wild Card matchup between Panthers, Rams

Cam Newton set to return for home playoff game vs. Rams