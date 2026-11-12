Mike Jackson's Return Could Be His Final Audition With the Panthers

The Panthers may have another starting cornerback on the field as the team tries to push for the NFC South title. On Wednesday, Mike Jackson returned to practice after missing the last five games with a groin injury that required surgery.

However, Jackson is trying to prove more than just that he can help the Panthers win in the next few weeks. He is trying to prove that he is worth a new contract and that the Panthers should keep him around after this season.

Even though he has been one of the Panthers’ top defensive players for the last two seasons, Jackson has missed a lot of time this season with the groin injury. He will be a free agent after this season, so the remaining games could be his last chance to prove to the Panthers that they should keep him around.

Jackson's Return Is at a Critical Time for the Panthers

The 21-day practice window for Jackson was opened by the Panthers on Wednesday, allowing him to practice with the team while he tries to get activated off injured reserve.

Jackson hasn’t played in a game since Carolina’s Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. With Jaycee Horn also sidelined, the Panthers have been relying on several lesser-known cornerbacks to get through the season.

The Panthers’ secondary had its share of problems in the team’s 26-21 loss to Denver on Sunday. There were several penalties and other issues on the back end of the defense, and Jackson could provide another veteran presence for the Panthers as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints in what is sure to be a tough divisional battle.

Jackson has not yet been cleared to play in the Panthers’ game on Sunday against New Orleans. However, getting back on the field for practice is a step in the right direction for him to prove to the Panthers what they have been missing while he was out with the injury.

Jackson's Already Proved What He Can Do

Jul 31, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson joined the Panthers in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks before the 2024 season. He has been a reliable starter for Carolina the last two seasons and has put up some big numbers for the Panthers.

Jackson had 36 passes defended and six interceptions in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. His 19 pass breakups in 2025 led the NFL.

Jaycee Horn was given a big-money contract by the Panthers last year. He’s been a great player opposite Jackson, and that is certainly a factor that the team will take into consideration when deciding whether or not to spend big money on another cornerback.

But Jackson still has some things to prove. He’s coming off surgery, and he hasn’t played in a game for Todd Wash yet. That’s something the Panthers couldn’t have anticipated when they signed Jackson to his current contract.

Now Todd Wash is the defensive coordinator, replacing Ejiro Evero. Jackson has not played in a defense similar to Wash’s before.

Jackson thinks that he can take some of the things that he’s learned from Evero and apply them to Wash’s more aggressive style of defense.

How he performs in the new system is going to be something to watch for the rest of the season.

How Much Should the Panthers Be Willing to Pay?

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Mullens (14) in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium in the second preseason game on Friday night, August 21, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It will be interesting to see how things play out for Jackson and the Panthers.

This year, the cornerback is playing on the second year of a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Panthers. The contract carries a salary-cap figure of $7.8 million for 2026, according to Over the Cap.

Jackson’s production was great for the Panthers prior to his injury, so they will certainly look to see what kind of value they can get from him based on his current production.

Spotrac previously projected that Jackson could receive a three-year contract worth approximately $40 million.

That would put his next contract at about $13.3 million per season, which is a big jump over what the Panthers have been paying him.

But should the Panthers spend that kind of money on a cornerback who turns 30 in January and has missed much of the season due to injury?

Jackson has played at a high level when healthy, but the Panthers have other needs on their roster. If they were to pay Jackson more than $13 million a season, it would limit what they could do to fill other holes on the roster.

A shorter contract in the $10 million range per year would be better for the Panthers. This would recognize his previous play and give them some protection in the event of injury or decline in play.

If the Panthers can keep Jackson, they should. However, they should not pay him any more than they have to.

Jackson's Final Audition Begins When He Returns

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers don’t have to make a decision on Jackson right now. He still has games left to play and can help out a battered secondary.

But Jackson’s return will also give the Panthers a chance to evaluate the cornerback in a different light. They will be able to see how he is recovering from surgery, how he is fitting into Wash’s defense and if he is able to return to his form prior to the injury.

Jackson’s play over the past two seasons has earned him consideration for another contract, but the Panthers must be able to sign him for a fair price.

The Panthers should try to bring him back, but not at any cost.

If Jackson returns and plays like he did before he got hurt, he’ll make that decision a lot harder for Morgan. And with free agency coming up, Jackson knows these final games could have a big impact on what happens next.