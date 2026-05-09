Most Concerning Question Mark the Panthers Face With Rookie Monroe Freeling

The Carolina Panthers picked Monroe Freeling with the 19th pick in the NFL draft, believing he is the best offensive tackle option they're going to have in 2026 or 2027. And with three contracts at tackle ending in the next two seasons, there was obviously some cause for concern.

And though Freeling has a ton of upside and the pick is being widely praised (although not universally), there is one major question mark. No, it's not about him starting versus sitting behind Rasheed Walker. It's much more dangerous than that.

Is athleticism enough to outweigh Monroe Freeling's lack of experience?

Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling is insanely athletic. He scored a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score in pre-draft testing. He is one of the most athletic tackles of all time. He is the third-most athletic draft pick in the history of the Panthers (Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly both scored 10.00).

Monroe Freeling is tied for the 3rd highest #RAS for a Panthers first round pick, tied with Jaycee Horn and behind only Luke Kuechly and Cam Newton's 10.00 scores. Next highest 1st round OT was Jorddan Gross's 9.81.



He's one ahead of Xavier Legette and Brian Burns, both had 9.90 https://t.co/QYyPayXAae — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 24, 2026

You can't teach athleticism. You can teach technique and the know-how of the game, but you can't teach a 6'7", 315-pound offensive tackle how to be explosive and fast. Unfortunately, the Panthers may have to teach him the NFL game.

There's always a gap between college and the NFL, and almost every player suffers growing pains. There are usually more growing pains for those with less college experience. Freeling is a one-year starter.

That's the major question mark with Freeling. No one doubts his ability to keep up with the NFL speed or to play at a level that matches the athletes around him, but that's only part of the game. And if he's the main protector of Bryce Young, then the Panthers will need him to master the other part of the game.

The good news is that there's no rush with Freeling. Game reps will help him learn and get more experience, but the Panthers have an offensive line that doesn't immediately need him to play. Rasheed Walker is more than capable of holding it down for several weeks or even a full season.

Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But that creates a secondary problem. If the Panthers do take their time with Freeling, it means they are trying to repeat as NFC South champs against a harder schedule without a first-round pick. Adding that first-round talent to the roster is key when trying to continue improving.

The Panthers, in this scenario, would be playing without that, in essence, with Freeling on the bench. It might work out well in the long run, but in the immediate future, the team is at a deficit, and with a slim margin for error in a tight division, that could loom large.