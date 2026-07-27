MVP? Pro Bowl May Not Be High Enough for Year 2 Tetairoa McMillan

The Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals are 10 days away from kicking off the 2026 NFL preseason in Canton, Ohio, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly is part of the Hall’s 2026 class that also includes running back Roger Craig, kicker Adam Vinatieri, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, and quarterback Drew Brees.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently put together a pair of interesting pieces. He wound up choosing a league Most Valuable Player candidate for each of the 32 teams, with each selection not being a quarterback. That would certainly be news, considering the last NFL MVP that wasn’t a signal-caller was Minnesota Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson back in 2012.

Panthers’ WR Tetairoa McMillan enjoyed a strong NFL debut season

No. 87 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/zLS0v2Y5zm — NFL (@NFL) June 30, 2026

When it came to the defending NFC South champion Panthers, the choice was the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was the eighth overall pick in the draft that year, and responded with a solid season.

“It took about 45 seconds for McMillan to become Bryce Young’s go-to target,” stated Patra. “As a rookie, T-Mac feasted on intermediate routes, finishing with 70 total catches (on 122 targets) for 1,014 yards and seven TDs. As good as McMillan’s rookie season was, there was still significant meat left on the bone…”

WR Tetairoa McMillan is capable of bigger things in 2026

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Yes, McMillan’s catch percentage was a somewhat-mediocre 57.4. He also reached the 100-yard receiving mark in just two of his 18 total appearances. However, it’s worth noting that five of his seven TD receptions came in the club’s final seven regular-season contests. This after he scored just two touchdowns in his first 10 games—both of those coming in a Week 6 home victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Obviously, there’s room for growth.

“If the 6’5”, 212-pounder improves his contested-catch ability and route running to generate more separation, added Patra, “he could soar into the upper echelon of wideouts in Year 2.”

Could more honors be headed Tetairoa McMillan’s way?

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Obviously, McMillan has a lot of football ahead of him. Being named to the Pro Bowl or earning All-Pro accolades in his second season would be a solid accomplishment. A big 2026 could even lead to being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year, an award that has gone to a wide receiver three of the past five seasons—including Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2025.

Of course, being named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player is an entirely different story. The last 13 league’s MVPs have all been quarterbacks, the latest the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford in 2025. Even more eye-opening is the fact that the award has never been given to a wide receiver.