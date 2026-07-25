Carolina Panthers Aren't Exactly Set Up For Long-Term Success

The 2026 season is right around the corner, and while the main focus is on the upcoming tasks at hand, it's never a bad time to take a step back and view the Carolina Panthers from a big-picture perspective.

The most prominent big-picture story for Carolina is QB Bryce Young, who is entering a contract year and potentially playing for the Panthers' long-term trust in him. The question for Carolina isn't just about Young or whoever else could be the future QB, but about what young talent is around said QB.

There are some clear building blocks for this Panthers core. Even so, the young talent on the roster is actually more underwhelming than fans would think, and it shows in one NFL analyst's latest rankings.

ESPN NFL Analyst Rightly Ranks Carolina Panthers' Young Core Low

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ESPN's Aaron Schatz dropped his full rankings of every team's core of players under 25 years old. The criteria for each ranking are based on multiple factors. Things such as starts made, snaps played, positional value, 2026 draft value, and more are reasons why a team could be low or high on the list.

With all factors taken into account, the Panthers slotted at the No. 21 spot, nine spots down from the No. 12 ranking they received in 2025. The problem for Carolina lies in the lack of "blue chippers". Schatz only has one Panther listed in the blue chips category, which is WR Tetairoa McMillan.

McMilllan is the only true blue chipper on this roster. The argument could be made for Monroe Freeling, but that case isn't valid right now since he hasn't hit the field yet.

Outside of those two, on paper, the Panthers aren't stacked with young talent that'll be sure-fire NFL successes. The one other player who's very encouraging is Jalen Coker, who broke out at the end of the 2025 season, and is still only 24 years old.

The only reason Coker isn't a clear blue chip is cause he won't be labeled that based on just a six-week stretch.

There's certainly some upside in guys like Chris Brazzell II at WR and Lee Hunter at nose tackle. Like Freeling, though, those products aren't proven yet.

The young talent situation seems grim right now. No one will care whether the Panthers win games this year. The Panthers have clearly built this roster with the intention of winning right now. If that doesn't happen, changes are bound, which isn't ideal, but does add more young talent.