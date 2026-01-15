4 longtime Carolina Panthers who probably won't be back in 2026

Because they have had so much roster turnover in the last few seasons, the Carolina Panthers have precious few stalwarts. Fans haven't grown attached to too many players since they have mostly not been around long.

Still, there are some, and some of them who've been around for a little while could be gone in 2026, meaning they've played their final snaps in a Panthers uniform. Here are a few players fans might not see again.

Panthers players who are likely gone next season

Austin Corbett

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium.

Austin Corbett is a free agent, and while he's been pretty valuable to the Carolina Panthers the last few years, he's probably on his way out. He has been versatile, but so have several other Panthers linemen.

Brady Christensen and Cade Mays can do what Corbett does, but they're both arguably better. With a healthy roster in 2026, there's not really a space for the longtime Panthers guard on the roster.

Tommy Tremble

The Panthers need a tight end badly, but they already have three. Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans probably aren't going anywhere, so Tremble's the odd man out.

They have been linked heavily to Kenyon Sadiq in the draft, and Isaiah Likely might be a free agency target. Either way, Tremble is a likely cut candidate, especially since it will save $5.25 million against the cap.

Andy Dalton

Maybe we're stretching the definition of "longtime" here, but Andy Dalton is probably not going to be on the team next year. GM Dan Morgan already said he wants a younger backup or QB competition, and Dalton isn't that.

He may well retire, too. His last start was ugly, and he's getting old. Cutting him would save $4 million, so either way, it looks like Dalton has played his final snap in a Panthers uniform.

JJ Jansen

If JJ Jansen wants to play, he will re-up in a Panthers uniform. He signed a one-year deal last offseason, likely to take his future one year at a time. He's the longest-tenured Panther by a wide margin.

Jansen is nearing 40, but as the long snapper, age isn't as important. It all comes down to whether or not he wants to play, because the Panthers will need and want him if he does. But if he retires, it would be unsurprising.