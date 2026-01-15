Potential Panthers' FA target dubbed player to avoid in 2026

The Carolina Panthers need a tight end. Isaiah Likely is a tight end, and he's, at times, shown the ability to be a high-level one at that. The Baltimore Ravens extended Mark Andrews ahead of Likely's free agency.

All of this makes Likely someone who will probably be in free agency and someone the Panthers may have their eye on. Drafting tight ends in the middle rounds has not really worked out thus far, leaving the position still in need of help.

Despite the clear need, Likely has been labeled one player to avoid in free agency.

Isaiah Likely dubbed player to avoid despite Panthers fit

The Carolina Panthers would probably be better off drafting a tight end again than signing Isaiah Likely in free agency. According to Bleacher Report's Alex Kay, he's one of five FAs to stay away from.

"While he's a good bet to catch on as a primary pass-catching option for one of the many teams lacking a playmaker at the position, expectations should be tempered after he failed to realize the sky-high potential he displayed earlier in his career," Kay said.

The main drawback is the cost, though. Reports indicate that Likely is a potential franchise-tag candidate for the Ravens. That carries a $16 million salary, which invariably drives the price up for any team.

"It's a hefty price for Baltimore or any team to pay for a player who hasn't impacted the game at a high level with any consistency," Kay said.

He concluded, "The hope would be that Likely, who is still just 25 years old, makes a significant leap in 2026. Unfortunately, based on his past production and inability to capitalize on opportunities, this simply isn't likely to happen."

The Panthers have needed a tight end since Greg Olsen left, and they've tried all manner of players. None of them have worked out so far, as the position still leaves a lot to be desired.

They have been linked to Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of the NFL draft, although that would require passing on needed defensive prospects for the second year in a row.

