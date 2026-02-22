NFL Mock: Panthers Land Best Prospect at Key Position and ‘It's Not Close’

The countdown to the 2006 NFL draft continues. It’s 60 days until the three-day event in Pittsburgh. Before that, there’s the NFL Scouting Combine at Indianapolis. Meanwhile, teams have begun trimming the fat in terms of the salary cap as the new fiscal year officially begins on March 11.

A recent mock draft by Fox Sports Research has a familiar ring to it. The Las Vegas Raiders will use the top pick to selected Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Later in the evening on April 23, the reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers have the 19th overall selection.

The choice by the Fox staff is University of Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. In three seasons with the Ducks, he saw his production increase on a yearly basis. He finished with 80 catches for 892 yards (11.2 average) and 11 touchdowns.

RELATED: The 3 most likely Panthers' draft picks, according to mock draft data

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq hurdles over USC cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Panthers Could Make Unprecedented Choice in the First Round

The Panthers haven’t gotten a lot from the position in recent seasons. In 2025, Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders, James Mitchell, and rookie Mitchell Evans combined for only 78 catches. That added up to only 638 yards—a mere 8.2 yards per reception—and five touchdowns.

It’s interesting to note that the franchise has never drafted a tight end in the first round. Meanwhile, Carolina has picked an offensive player in the first round in each of the last four years dating back to 2022. Does general manager Dan Morgan keep that trend going by adding this intriguing playmaker?

“Sadiq is the best tight end in the draft, and it’s not close,” explained Fox Sports Research. “He can run, block well and has great hands. His eight receiving touchdowns were the most of any tight end in FBS, making him a big-time red zone threat, as well.”

“Carolina could go with a defensive player here, but quarterback Bryce Young has taken a huge step this year. A lot of that progress has to do with the addition of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in last year’s draft. Expect the Panthers to continue to give their young QB offensive weapons.”

RELATED: Where Panthers should spend vs. where they should draft

Kenyon Sadiq is one of the best combination of blocking, route running, speed, and catching we have seen in a tight end ever.



There have been a lot of blockers. A lot of pass catchers. But very few they can do both at this high of a level.



pic.twitter.com/HBROZRHV1m — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) February 18, 2026

Kenyon Sadiq Has Received Plenty of Attention

Recently, Matt Miller of ESPN had this scouting report on the talented tight end prospect. “Even with eventual second-rounder Terrance Ferguson on the roster in 2024, scouts were buzzing about Sadiq. He didn’t disappoint in his only season as a starter in 2025, catching 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.”

“The junior’s best trait is his ability to attack the ball in the air and contort his body to make plays on it,” added Miller. “Sadiq is a high-end mover with the speed, strength and leaping ability to be a matchup nightmare. He lacks elite size at 6’3”, and 245 pounds, and he had six drops on 70 targets last season, but he projects as a difference-making move tight end in the pros.”