5 Carolina Panthers' pending free agents that must be re-signed

The Carolina Panthers have 22 pending free agents of varying statuses, according to Spotrac. This includes some exclusive rights free agents, such as Jalen Coker, who are almost automatically re-signed.

Of those 22, though, plenty will hit free agency if the Panthers don't bring them back. These five should be at the top of the priority list.

The Carolina Panthers need to retain these 5 outgoing free agents

Yosh Nijman

Yosh Nijman isn't a great tackle. In fact, he struggled mightily against the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Panthers value consistency; he'll also be cheap, and Ikem Ekwonu is set to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season.

He proved he can be inserted into the lineup on either side of the offensive line, so he is a key depth piece up front. Plus, the Panthers love continuity on that offensive line, so Nijman should be re-signed.

Cade Mays

Cade Mays should be the starting center. His underlying metrics aren't great, but Bryce Young tends to play better with Mays than Austin Corbett snapping him the ball. Mays will cost a bit, but the Panthers have some cap space.

Again, continuity is key. And while Mays isn't a true center, he's so versatile that the Panthers should keep him even if they want to find a natural center like Tyler Linderbaum or a draft prospect.

Brady Christensen

Are you sensing a theme? Continuity is key. Injuries up front are inevitable, and Brady Christensen can slide all over the line and play different positions. He was playing pretty well before he got hurt this season.

That injury could be concerning, but it should also allow them to sign him to a one-year deal that isn't too costly, thus allowing them to spend the money they have at other positions.

Sam Martin

Sam Martin was an excellent punter this year. He led all punters in the Wild Card Round with a 54.3-yard average distance. He was top 10 in punts inside the 20 during the regular season as well as having zero blocked.

Punters are easy to find, but Martin was pretty good here. He won't cost much since he wasn't league-best and plays a very inexpensive position, so the Panthers can wrap this one up by re-signing him.

Isaiah Simmons

What a find Isaiah Simmons was. The former first-round pick who has essentially been a bust in the NFL was a highly valuable pickup late in the season. He provided safety and linebacker depth, and he became a key special teamer.

The Panthers saw what he can do on special teams in the playoffs. He made a one-on-one tackle inside the 10 on a punt return and later blocked a punt that allowed Carolina to take the lead. He should be brought back.

