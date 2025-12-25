4 presents under the Christmas tree for the 2025 Carolina Panthers

It's Christmas, which means plenty of Carolina Panthers fans will have presents waiting for them under the tree. Metaphorically speaking, the Panthers themselves have a few gifts waiting for them as well.

A chance at the playoffs

Whether they make it or not, the fact that these young Panthers had last week's game and will more than likely have a win-or-go-home game in Week 18 is a huge gift. It is going to do wonders for Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan's development.

Plus, Dave Canales will have never coached a bigger game in his life. He was decent last week, but the stakes will be even higher, so whether they win or lose, this young Panthers team will benefit greatly from such an important game.

Tetairoa McMillan

Just Tetairoa McMillan. He's a gift. The Panthers made a controversial choice on the wide receiver back in April, but you'd never know it based on how things have gone since then. Even after trading the previous WR1, this passing offense has arguably been better.

McMillan was mocked sometimes in the late first round, and the Panthers badly needed defense. They ignored all that, got their man, and are now reaping the benefits. Christmas just so happened to come in April this year.

Bryce Young's development

At Christmas 2023, Bryce Young didn't look great. By the next Christmas, Young looked like a stud in the making. And while he has suffered some ups and downs this year, it's now Christmas again, and the development has pushed forward.

The Panthers have been searching for a franchise QB since they cut Cam Newton. It's taken some time and it's been a winding road, but I firmly believe the Panthers have that franchise QB now, and he's one of the best gifts the 2025 Panthers have received.

Defensive improvement to come

The simple fact that the Panthers have improved on defense this year is huge. They were so bad, and it looked like it was going to take several offseasons to fix. As it turns out, it will likely only take two. In some metrics, the Panthers are very good already.

In others, more work is needed, but it will come this offseason. The Panthers will fix the linebacker and edge rusher issue. Once they do, literally every other unit, most of which are already quite good, will improve as a result. This could be a really good defense soon.

