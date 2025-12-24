Carolina Panthers land ‘more respect’ after critical Week 16 win

The Bleacher Report quartet of Gary Davenport, Kris Knox, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski have put together the Week 17 NFL Power Rankings following a wild Week 16.

The up-and-down Carolina Panthers were up this past Sunday with a huge divisional victory. Dave Canales’s squad took on the defending division champions, and handed Todd Bowles’s club a 23-20 setback. Carolina’s victory elevated the team from No. 16 in last week’s rankings two spots to No. 14.

“After knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” explained Moton, “the Carolina Panthers are in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Since Week 7, they've alternated wins and losses. Carolina will look to sustain momentum when it hosts the Seattle Seahawks for its home regular-season finale, a tough task against the NFC’s No. 1 seed.”

The Seahawks own a 12-3 record and are in the midst of a five-game winning streak. Quarterback Sam Darnold still makes his share of mistakes, but last week helped rally his team from a 30-14 fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, 38-37.

Meanwhile, Carolina has benefitted from the recent play of their third-year signal-caller. “Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has shown significant growth over the past year,” added Moton, “He’s propelled Carolina to division title hopes with five game-winning drives and turned in another efficient passing performance this past Sunday, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns.”

“Atop the NFC South,” stated Moton, “the Panthers have earned more respect in our power rankings, if only slightly.”

Slightly is just fine, considering they now rank in the upper half of the league. And respect is great, but Canales’s team is certainly in search of much more. The Panthers haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017. The franchise also hasn’t won the NFC South since their Super Bowl 50 campaign in 2015. Now if only the Panthers can put together two consecutive wins…

