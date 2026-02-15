Insider's Verdict on Panthers’ Super Bowl Window Reveals State of Rebuild

Late last week, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report ranked the 12 NFL franchises that have yet to hoist a Lombardi Trophy. It is based on each team’s chances of winning Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium a little less than a year from now.

It’s perhaps no surprise that the Buffalo Bills, with new head coach Joe Brady, is the leader of Gagnon’s “No Super Bowl Club.” The franchise owns the longest active playoff streak at seven seasons, but the Bills haven’t played on Super Sunday since their historical run of four straight appearances from 1990-93.

Are the Improving Panthers a True Super Bowl Contender?

As for the current NFC South champions, the Carolina Panthers are at the No. 8 spot on the list. The team has made a pair of Super Bowl appearances in both 2003 (XXXVIII) and 2015 (50), but fell short to the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos, respectively.

In regards to these Panthers, Gagnon feels that the Super Bowl window is “opening.” He pointed to the team’s emerging passing combination of a former Heisman Trophy winner and the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan,” said Gagnon, “make up an intriguing young offensive duo for an ascending squad that just won its first division title since 2015. The Panthers seem to make an unexpected Super Bowl run every decade or so. Maybe it’s their turn again?”

On the other hand, a team that finished 8-9 a year ago still has a “hurdle” or two. “Young is still far from established,” added Gagnon, “after posting a mere 87.8 passer rating in his third season, and there isn’t a lot beyond McMillan in terms of weaponry. The pass rush remains an obvious problem as well for a team that hasn’t finished above .500 since 2017.”

Panthers Have Finished Below .500 Eight Straight Years

No team in the league has totaled fewer sacks over the past three seasons than Carolina (89). As for those other weapons, two-year pro Jalen Coker looks like an emerging performer, while 2024 first-round wideout Xavier Legette has been somewhat of an enigma.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

So what’s Gagnon’s “bottom line” in terms of winning an NFL championship in 2026? “It’s possible Young takes off in his fourth season, But Carolina doesn’t have a Top-15 draft pick or a ton of salary-cap space, so it’s still tough to imagine the Panthers going toe-to-toe with the NFC’s best next January—if they even make it that far.”

First thing first. Canales’s team was improved but erratic. Including the playoff setback to the Rams, Carolina closed the season with a three-game losing streak, and were swept by the 6-11 New Orleans Saints. Ouch.

